Channel Islands Co-op grows trading profit to £7.2m

‘The society has taken deliberate action to support members through everyday pricing and targeted savings’

Channel Islands (CI) Co-op has announced a 6.9% increase in trading profit to £7.2m for the year to 11 January, with turnover up 4.35% to £220.4m.

Net surplus grew to £1m, and £10.5m was returned directly to members through savings, dividends and interest, equivalent to 4.66p per £1 spent.

“This has been a challenging year for both islanders and retailers,” said CEO Mark Cox, “but we have stayed focused on what matters most, delivering real value to our members. While cost of living pressures remain a challenge across both the islands, the society has taken deliberate action to support members through everyday pricing and targeted savings.

“We have strengthened our performance, invested in pricing, and ensured that more money goes back into members’ pockets every time they shop with us.”

Related: OurCoop trading profit halves to £4.3m in hard year

Chair Jon Bond added: “It is a testament to our team how they have managed the ongoing challenges from external events the business has faced in 2025. We continue to put our members’ interests at the heart of everything we do, delivering on our key objectives.”

The society also highlighted its community contributions, including £305,000 donated to charities and community groups, 1,455 hours of colleague volunteering, and the redistribution of 124,983 food items through its partnership with Olio, equivalent to 89,869 meals for 884 local households.

CI Coop said it continues to support local producers and ethical procurement, with £56.5m spent in total with local contractors for goods and services – of which £8.7m was spent on produce sourced locally and £2.8m of sales of Fairtrade products.

Food prices and rising cost of living are a continuing concern and the CI Coop has acted to mitigate the impact on islanders’ budgets, including member pricing which delivers real savings in the pockets of members.

Looking ahead, the society said it will continue to invest in value, digital innovation and store improvements, including the launch of a new loyalty app and expansion of Coop Mobile, ensuring members benefit from a more convenient and connected experience.

It added that it remains committed to its sustainability goals, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2040, reducing food waste, and supporting local producers.

The report will be presented at the Annual Members Meeting at St Pierre Park, Guernsey, on Tuesday 19 May and at the Radisson Blu, Jersey, on 20 May, at which members will also be asked to approve a 2% profit share (dividend). Members will be able to vote in the board elections and will also receive a voucher as a thank you for attending.