HF Holidays funds outdoor kits for 10 English primary schools

‘“For many families, the cost of waterproofs and wellies are simply out of reach, meaning children can miss out on outdoor lessons’

HF Holidays, Britain’s only walking holiday co-op, has funded 100 waterproofs and wellies kits for 10 state primary schools across England.

The donation, in support of the Outdoor Guide Foundation’s work to help children learn, play and explore the outdoors whatever the weather, saw the first delivery take place at Freshwater & Yarmouth CE Primary School on the Isle of Wight.

Wendy Allford, house manager at HF Holidays’ Freshwater Bay Country House, presented the kits to pupils and staff at the school, which uses outdoor space for nature-based learning, gardening and play.

The rest of the deliveries will also go to schools located close to HF Holidays’ country houses across the UK, embedding the initiative within local communities.

HF Holidays says the donation reflects its “belief in the lifelong benefits of time spent in the outdoors and the importance of access to the countryside, while helping to remove one of the simplest yet most significant barriers for some primary schools – children not having the right kit to stay warm and dry outside.”

It added: “For many families, the cost of waterproofs and wellies are simply out of reach, meaning children can miss out on outdoor lessons and playtime on wet days through no fault of their own.

“In the UK, 4.5 million children were living in poverty after housing costs in 2023/24 – around 31% of all children, or roughly nine pupils in every class of 30 at state primary schools.

“The Outdoor Guide Foundation’s waterproofs and wellies initiative is tackling this issue head on, by partnering with like-minded organisations to provide high-quality, shared outdoor clothing kits for schools. Backed by HF Holidays, the programme helps ensure every child can join in with outdoor play and learning.”

HF Holidays, a certified B Corp, says the support comes through its Pathways Fund, “which is dedicated to protecting the countryside and widening access to it”, and is funded by donations from members and guests.

“This initiative perfectly embodies the purpose of our Pathways Fund,” said HF Holidays CEO Chris Simmonds. “With generous support from our members and guests, we are delighted to partner with the Outdoor Guide Foundation to provide outdoor kits to ten schools across the country. We strongly believe in the value of outdoor activities, regardless of weather, and eliminating obstacles like this is vital for the wellbeing of the next generation.”

The move follows research from Natural England’s Natural Connections project, which found that 92% of teachers reported pupils were more engaged outdoors, and 85% saw improved behaviour. It also responds to a growing wellbeing crisis: in 2023, one in five children and young people aged 8–25 had a probable mental health disorder. Regular time in nature is consistently linked with better concentration, reduced stress and anxiety, improved sleep, and stronger resilience and empathy.

Callum McCarty, outdoor learning lead, Freshwater & Yarmouth School, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation. Outdoor learning and nature exploration are vital parts of our curriculum, and this contribution will significantly enhance those experiences. It ensures that every single pupil can get stuck into muddy, hands-on learning without hesitation, fostering their curiosity and love for the environment.”