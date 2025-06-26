Woodcraft Folk names former Co-op MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle CEO

‘His lifelong dedication to the organisation, combined with his extensive leadership experience, make him the ideal person’

Woodcraft Folk has appointed former Labour/Co-op MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle as its new chief executive and general secretary.

Russell-Moyle has a lifelong connection to the co-op youth group, having joined as a child, becoming a group leader and later a trustee, before serving as chair from 2009 to 2012.

Woodcraft Folk, which marks its centenary this year, said “his deep roots within the movement uniquely position him to lead Woodcraft Folk into its next century.”

He will attend the organisation’s Camp 100 celebration and formally take up his new role at the AGM on 2 August.

Woodcraft Folk added: “Lloyd brings to the role extensive experience from across the youth and public sectors. His engagement with and support for the British Youth Council and National Youth Agency demonstrated his long-standing commitment to empowering young people, while his tenure as a member of Parliament, where he authored three national reports into youth work, provided him with invaluable insights into national policy and advocacy.

“His academic background in Peace Studies education will help him shape educational approaches for young people in an increasingly unstable world. Throughout his career, Lloyd has championed youth voice, inclusion social justice and peace.”

Russell-Moyle said: “I am honoured to return to Woodcraft Folk in this role. This organisation played a formative role in my life, and I’m passionate about ensuring that as many young people as possible have access to the same opportunities.

“Our educational method is not just values led but it practically builds strong relationships through regular group nights and transformative experiences through immersive residentials equipping young people with the skills and confidence to change the world around them. Working with our group leaders, our members and our staff I look forward to helping grow our groups and opportunities for children and young people of all backgrounds and abilities”.

Joe Bailey, chair of the organisation’s general council, added: “We are delighted to welcome Lloyd back to Woodcraft Folk. His lifelong dedication to the organisation, combined with his extensive leadership experience, make him the ideal person to guide us forward at this exciting time.”