New Forest site secured for wildlife with help from Southern Co-op

A £50,000 donation from Southern Co-op has helped Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust secure a wildlife haven in the New Forest.

The trust has hailed the move as “a vital conservation milestone”, after issuing an urgent appeal for support which rallied 1,000 locals.

The newly acquired 11.1 hectares (28 acre) site of specials cientific interest (SSSI), in the Lymington Valley, expands the trust’s existing Lymington Reedbeds Nature Reserve. It forms a critical link in the trust’s Forest to Foreshore vision, which aims to create a continuous corridor of protected landscapes from Roydon Woods Nature Reserve to the Lymington and Keyhaven coast.

According to the trust, the land features a rich mosaic of habitats, including high quality fen, wetland and wet woodland, with the Lymington River running through it. The river provides an essential environment for sea trout and the critically endangered European eel, highlighting the area’s importance for freshwater and migratory species.

It is also the last stronghold for water voles in the lower Lymington Valley, and supports a diverse array of wildlife including otters. kingfishers, reed buntings, reed warblers and Cetti’s warblers.

The appeal saw 925 trust supporters donate the funds needed to purchase and begin managing the site. – boosted by a £50,000 donation from Southern Co-op, long-time partners of the trust.

John Durnell, director of nature-based Ssolutions at Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, thanked Southern Co-op and the other donors.

“This incredible result shows the power of community and shared purpose,”’ he said. “With this land, we can create a safer future for some of the New Forest’s most threatened species, and move a step closer to realising our Forest to Foreshore vision.”

Southern CEO Mark Smith added: “We’re fully committed to supporting nature recovery and we’re proud that our donation has helped to facilitate this vital land purchase, ensuring that nature and wildlife can thrive for generations to come. As we celebrate the UN’s International Year of the Co-op, this collaboration highlights the power of co-operation to create a sustainable future.”

Photo: John Durnell and Debbie Tann from the wildlife trust with Mark Smith at the newly purchased site (image: Chris Fairhead)