East of England Co-op bags green award for travel branch

The society’s sustainable pod in Brightlingsea, Essex, was awarded gold by the Carbon Charter

East of England Co-op been given gold status by the Carbon Charter for its sustainable travel pod in Brightlingsea, Essex.

The accreditation recognises organisations leading the way in environmental responsibility, and the retail society’s Brightlingsea site has been celebrated as a model of sustainable retail infrastructure.

Opened in December 2024 as the new home of the co-op’s Brightlingsea branch, the pod was developed in collaboration with modular design specialists Podular Systems.

The purpose-built pod, the first of its kind for the retailer, incorporates a range of cutting-edge features to minimise carbon impact, including solar power, high spec primary and secondary insulation, air-source heat pumps and an A+ energy performance rating.

“Achieving Gold Carbon Charter status for our Brightlingsea travel pod is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of,” said the co-op’s sustainability chief Steven Fendley. “This recognition reflects our continued efforts to operate responsibly and find innovative ways to lower our environmental footprint while still delivering great service to our members and customers.”

Branch manager Debbie Wilby added: “Our customers are absolutely loving the new space, and it is a pleasure to receive so many positive comments.

“We’re all really enjoying the office it’s such a pleasure to come to work now and it’s a pleasure to talk to customers about the solar panels and eco-friendly our new branch is.”

Daniel Hurcombe, managing director at Podular Systems, said: “We were delighted to be nominated by the East of England Co-op to deliver their new net zero travel agency.

“The timing of the project was a little challenging – however, the team were a pleasure to work with, ensuring that hand over was achieved as per the deadline.

“We are proud to be a small part of East of England Co-op’s long-term sustainability strategy and of the team effort which achieved Gold status by the Carbon Charter.”