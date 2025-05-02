Lincolnshire Co-op hands out latest round of community cash

Recipients include All Things environmental group Good and Nice CIC, Parkinson’s rehabilitation group Mind and Move, and refugee charity Boxes of Hope



Lincolnshire Co-op has handed £209,051 to 262 local good causes and charities across its trading area, through its Community Champions scheme.

From September 2024 to March 2025, a donation was made each time a member shopped with their dividend card, colleagues organised fundraising, and customers donated spare change into collection pots in outlets.

All Things Good and Nice CIC, an environmental focused group supported by the society’s Scartho Food Store, was given £888 (main photo).

It promotes the importance of preserving the environment by educating the community and providing wellbeing activities including nature walks, water sports, and tree planting. Recently, it planted 30 trees with the help of some schoolchildren.

Director James Elliott said: “I’m a regular shopper at my local Lincolnshire Co-op food store, and we applied to be Community Champions because we wanted to make connections and make a difference.

“If you have an idea, just that bit of money can break down barriers and help benefit your community.”

Mind and Move, a Parkinson’s rehabilitation group in Scawby, received £675 with support from Lincolnshire’s Scawby Food Store.

Every Monday, two classes take part in a variety of brain-stimulating exercises that require the multi-tasking and functional movements used in everyday life.

Founders Becky Lennox and Katie Burton said: “Thank you so much to everyone who has donated to our group, it has been phenomenal to experience firsthand how we can help each other.

“Because of you, we are able to continue to raise awareness of Parkinson’s, continue to invite more people to our classes and support the families of those living with this disease.”

Boxes of Hope CIC in Holbeach, one of the local groups supported by the co-op’s Holbeach Food Store, received £578 from the retailer.

Since 2022, the charity has been helping Ukrainian refugees with practical and wellbeing support by sending critical aid to Ukraine and by setting up a community hub in Holbeach.

Managing director Amanda Baxter said: “I would encourage any local groups or charities to apply to become a Lincolnshire Co-op Community Champion, as it’s important to collaborate with other organisations to support your community.

“Thanks to the generous donation we will be continuing to spread positivity in our area by setting up a community allotment, that will be offered out for wellbeing support and to the local schools.”

Lincolnshire Co-op community manager Sam Turner said: “It’s once again been overwhelming to visit our Community Champions and see their incredible reactions to the money raised for them.

“With the help from colleague fundraising and our customers scanning their dividend cards or donating change when they shop with us, these local groups can continue to spread positivity and make a great impact on their communities.”