Chelmsford Star hands cash boost to disabled youth charity



Chelmsford Star Co-op has donated £4,000 to Brighter Opportunities for Special People (Bosp), which delivers inclusive activities that foster development, independence, and joy for young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

The donation, valued at over £4,000, comes at a time when Bosp is expanding its services to meet rising demand. The Chelmsford Star team visited the charity during its Easter Adventures programme, where they joined in with some of the sessions and saw first-hand the positive impact Bosp is making.

“We were truly moved by the atmosphere and the dedication of the staff,” said Pauline Dodd, chair of the co-op’s membership committee. “From the creative play to the confidence-building activities, it was clear how much thought and care goes into every session. It’s exactly the kind of community initiative our Fund is proud to support.”

Bosp offers a wide range of fun and engaging activities – both in-person and online – that are tailored to each individual’s needs. These include play clubs, youth groups, life skills sessions, and days out, all designed to enhance physical and emotional wellbeing while supporting families with essential respite care.

“This generous grant from Chelmsford Star Co-op means we can reach even more families who need us,” said Jodie Connelly, CEO at Bosp. “It helps us deliver safe, stimulating, and inclusive activities for children and young people with disabilities – many of whom struggle to access mainstream services. We’re so grateful for their support.”

Chelmsford Star Co-op’s Community Fund provides financial backing to grassroots organisations across mid-Essex, supporting projects that matter most to local communities.

