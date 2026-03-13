REScoop gives guarded welcome for EU’s Citizens Energy Package

European energy co-op federation REScoop.eu has welcomed the European Commission’s proposals on citizen-owned local renewables, but calls for stronger ‘enforcement safeguards’.

The Citizens Energy Package is a raft of proposals on ways to deliver an inclusive energy transition. It focuses on increasing community-owned energy tenfold by 2030 as well as improving the availability of renewable energy.

Documents explaining the package say: “Citizens – for instance, farmers, rural inhabitants , small-business owners or kindergartens – should be able to team up and produce and share their self-produced energy.

“This takes pressure off local energy grids and prevents unnecessary investments in energy infrastructure. The financial and technical requirements to set up energy communities should be clear and simple… The Citizens Energy Package aims as well to tackle energy poverty – a serious situation currently faced by too many citizens in the EU, and disproportionately affecting groups in situations of vulnerability, and in rural or remote areas, outermost regions and islands.”

REScoop.eu has welcomed these proposals, saying they have the potential to unleash the potential of energy communities. But it criticised the “voluntary nature” of the measures, warning that “without binding enforcement mechanisms, the ambitious goals of the Citizens Energy Package will most likely be missed”.

Related: Rescoop musters support as it campaigns for inclusive EU planning

It is now calling on the EU and member stages to introduce “oversight mechanisms to prevent corporate capture”.

Ilonka Marselis, REScoop.eu’s vice-president, said: “In the context of geopolitical tensions and rising fossil fuel prices, bringing renewable energy and renovations under citizen ownership is our best bet to protect Europe’s independence, democracies, and local economies.

“The Citizens Energy Package has this potential, and an ambitious goal to multiply by ten the community power installed capacity by 2030. However, without enforcement mechanisms, it will be difficult to achieve its objectives. I miss actual quantitative targets for community ownership in all Member States and an EU commitment on funding for energy communities.”

REScoop is also concerned that the Citizens Energy Package does not include provisions for additional financing, noting that the 2025 State of the Energy Union places annual energy system investment needs at €660bn between 2026 and 2030.

In February, Rescoop published an open letter calling for greater inclusion in the European Commission’s National and Regional Partnership Plans (NRRP).

While it did not mention co-operatives or mutuals by name, the letter demanded that “cities, regions and social partners must have a more prominent role in the design of NRPPs” when it comes to delivering the EU’s climate and energy transition objectives.

It says this should take at each stage of the plans’ development, including preparation, implementation and monitoring phases.

The letter attracted over 50 organisational signatories.