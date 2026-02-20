Arla calls for action to address UK’s farm labour shortage

A report from dairy co-op Arla Foods is calling for urgent action from the agricultural and horticultural industry, government and the education sector to address the threat of skills and labour shortages in the food and farming industry.

The report, Securing the Future of our Food, warns that in the face of growing threats to British food security, securing a skilled workforce will be crucial to a productive and resilient food system.

Commissioned by Arla in collaboration with the School of Sustainable Food and Farming at Harper Adams University, the report says the biggest barriers to entry to a career in farming are the perceptions and knowledge of young people, their parents, and careers advisors at all levels.

The report shows that only 4% of young people are employed in food and farming, but that around 38% would be open to a career in the sector.

Bringing them in is crucial, says Arla, but they are being held back because they do not know enough about it, see other careers as more appealing, or are unaware of the best routes into the sector.

Related: Dairy co-op Arla reports €415m profit and record milk intake

Agriculture and horticulture face an awareness problem, the co-op adds, alongside an attractiveness challenge and an access barrier.

“Young people associate farming with a sense of purpose and connection to nature, but also with hard labour, long hours and low pay,” it says.

“The importance of reliable access to food in a world of geopolitical pressures, environmental changes, and societal transformation cannot be overstated.”

The report calls for “a unified effort across industry, schools, colleges and universities, and government” and makes three recommendations:

A national campaign to showcase the diversity and rewards of careers in agriculture.

Stronger agricultural education and early exposure for young people, embedding food & farming into the curriculum.

Clear routes into the sector, supporting employers with the recruitment, training, and development of the workforce of the future.

Bas Padberg

Arla managing director Bas Padberg said: “The agriculture sector plays a crucial role in providing naturally produced food that is accessible, and farmers work hard to produce it in a way that cares for the world around us. At the heart of all of this is people.

“We have the opportunity to ensure our food supply chain continues to be resilient, providing essential nutrition for our society. If we don’t succeed in bringing in more people and addressing current shortages there are obvious threats to the UK’s food security, as well as to the affordability and accessibility of food.”

Alex Hardie, business development manager a the School of Sustainable Food & Farming, said: “While the industry grapples with ongoing recruitment and retention challenges, we were encouraged to learn nearly half of young people we asked (42%) were telling us something important: they’re not turning their backs on farming – they simply want clearer pathways in to farming.

“If we improve awareness and access, agriculture has a real opportunity to inspire the next generation to work in an already thriving industry.”

The report, released at a Parliamentary event for key political stakeholders, draws on a survey of Arla’s 1,900 UK farmer owners last summer which revealed that finding people with the right skills and experience to work on farms continues to be a chronic issue.

Around five in every six farmers who have tried to fill a vacancy say that they have had very few qualified applicants – or no applicants at all. This has been difficult for some time, but it has got progressively worse over the years since Arla’s research started (around 84% now compared to 79% in 2021).

Arla says it continues its own efforts to bring on the next generation. Last year, Arla farmers reported delivering over 120 visits to schools, and the co-op promised a new range of materials for school visits , which will showcase what roles and jobs are part of daily farm life, as well as helping children understand where food comes from.

“By acting together, the sector can build a workforce equipped to deliver the UK’s ambitions for food security, climate recovery and a thriving rural economy,” Arla added. “The insights from young people offer both a warning and an opportunity: with the right support, agriculture can become a dynamic, inclusive and future-ready career destination.”

Responding to the report, the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society, which represents Scotland’s agri-food co-ops, said: “UK farming is experiencing some of the highest labour shortages in decades due to a perfect storm of rising costs, reduced labour availability, and structural pressures on the workforce.”

Robert Logan

Head of co-op development Robert Logan pointed to a number of specific issues, including gaps in available seasonal labour after Brexit.

“Agriculture relies heavily on seasonal labour – particularly for horticulture,” he said. “Post-Brexit immigration changes have reduced access to EU seasonal workers, creating persistent gaps in harvesting, packing, and processing roles. The government’s independent review highlights workforce shortages across the entire food supply chain.”

Meanwhile, rural businesses are losing potential recruits to sectors offering higher pay, better hours and more predictable working conditions, added Logan. Rising operational costs – fuel, fertiliser, energy, and compliance – limit farms’ ability to offer competitive wages or invest in recruitment strategies, he said, intensifying labour shortages and reducing the attractiveness of agricultural roles.

And there are new issues to consider, he warned, as agriculture becomes more technologically advanced. Recruiters note a growing shortage of candidates with technical skills, machinery expertise and digital and agritech knowledge, said Logan.

Staff retention and turnover is another persistent issue, while practical problems in rural areas with limited public transport, a lack of affordable housing and long commutes makes the sector less attractive to young workers.

Related: New markets, new products – Scotland’s agri co-ops face the future

There is also an uncertain policy environment, with frequent changes to immigration rules, seasonal worker visa quotas and agricultural subsidies getting in the way of long-term planning.

“Like many other sectors, recruiting and retaining staff has been an increasing problem for agriculture as a whole over the last few years,” said Logan.

“Nearly 65,000 people work in Scotland’s agriculture industry and 80% of Scotland’s landmass is used for agriculture. Much work has been done to demonstrate the wide range of jobs, and the possibilities for career progression within the industry, but farming is still rarely seen as a valid and rewarding career choice by those who are not from farming families or who live in rural areas.

“One success has been the Land-based Pre-apprenticeship programme, an initiative put forward in 2013 by our member, Ringlink Scotland, which offers the first step for youngsters not from a farming background who are looking to explore a land-based career.

“The programme has grown and developed over the years, and now also involves Borders Machinery Ring and Tarff Valley and is administered by Skills Development Scotland and Lantra Scotland. It aims to prepare young people for a career within the rural sector and offers a guided and well-supported learning programme.

“By having a well-structured, 26-week, fully paid placement, the programme gives young people the opportunity to sample different aspects of the industry, and they can ‘earn while they learn’. Candidates who require specific training in the area in which they work (such as forestry) are offered up to £1,500 of training for extra courses too.

“We were delighted to get confirmation of a £1.8m three-year funding commitment from the Scottish government last year which will allow the programme to continue and expand its reach.”