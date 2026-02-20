US electric co-ops call for action on grid reliability

The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) has repeated its call for action on grid reliability after a report warned of challenges to the US power system.

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s 2025 Long-Term Reliability Assessment warned that “overall resource adequacy outlook” is worsening, with 13 of 23 assessment areas face resource adequacy challenges over the next 10 years.

It cites growing demand from new data centres, with the rise of the AI and other digital industries, and retirement of old fossil fuel plants as challenging factors.

“Projections for resource and transmission growth lag what is needed to support new data centres and other large loads that drive escalating demand forecasts,” it says. “Most new resources in development to come on-line in the next five years consist of battery storage and solar photovoltaic (PV), which are inverter-based and weather-dependent resources that increase the complexity of planning and operating a reliable grid.

“Meanwhile, more fossil-fired generator retirements loom in the next five years, reducing the amount of generation that has fuel on site and impacting the system’s ability to respond to spikes in demand.

“The continuing shift in the resource mix toward weather-dependent resources and less fuel diversity increases risks of supply shortfalls during winter months.”

Jim Matheson, CEO of NRECA, said the report is “yet another stark warning about the intensifying reliability risks facing America’s electric grid,” which “clearly highlights the need for smart, swift actions and serious conversations about how we will meet tomorrow’s energy needs as a country.”

He added: “Reliable and affordable electricity is the cornerstone of America’s national security and our economy. As electricity demand skyrockets, we urge policymakers to continue working with electric co-operatives to prioritise grid reliability and pursue smart energy policies that help set our nation on a more stable path.”