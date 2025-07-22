Student housing co-op secures property with £300k support from Scotmid

The Glasgow development marks an expansion for the student housing co-op model into Scotland’s largest student city

Retail society Scotmid Co-op has contributed £300,000 in loan and share capital investment to help Glasgow Student Housing Co-op secure its first home, a flat in the south-west of the city.

The property, funded via Student Co-op Homes, will be tenanted by students and run democratically by its residents, offering a fair, community-led alternative to soaring private rents.

“We’re delighted to support Student Co-op Homes and help bring the Glasgow Student Housing Co-op’s vision to life,” said Scotmid CEO Craig Strachan. “This investment reflects our belief in long-term, values-driven partnerships, and in the ability of young people to lead meaningful change through the co-operative model.”

Scotmid’s support is “a game-changer”, said Scott Jennings, chair of Student Co-op Homes, adding: “It not only helps secure our first property in Glasgow but also sets an inspiring example of how established co-ops can empower new ones. This is Principle 6 in action, strengthening the co-operative ecosystem from the ground up.”

May Armstrong, secretary of Glasgow Student Housing Co-op, said: “This investment means everything to us. For years we’ve been working toward a student housing model that’s affordable, sustainable, and rooted in community. Now we finally have a home we can manage ourselves, and the chance to show what co-operation can achieve.”

Apex body Student Co-op Homes supports more than 130 students living in propertied co-ops in Birmingham, Edinburgh and Brighton. The Glasgow development marks an expansion into Scotland’s largest student city.

The project has been made possible through a wide network of support, including Edinburgh Student Housing Co-op, which has lent funds to cover initial running and core costs.

Co-operate Scotland has provided ongoing support to GSHC throughout the process, and law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn offered pro bono conveyancing and regulatory advice, having been connected to the project through TrustLaw, the Thomson Reuters Foundation’s global pro bono legal network.