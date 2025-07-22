Chelmsford Star passes first member hurdle for Central merger

The transfer of engagements now requires a simple majority at a second special members’ meeting on 5 August

The first of two special members’ meetings at Chelmsford Star has voted in favour of thethe proposed transfer of engagements to Central Co-op.

The meeting, on Wednesday, 16 July, saw 316 members vote, with more than 95% supporting the transfer, comfortably passing the two-thirds majority required by the society’s rules.

Society president Barry Wood said: “On behalf of the board of directors and executive team, I want to thank everyone who attended – we appreciated your participation, questions and continued interest in the future of our society.

“At the meeting, our society president, Tony Price, and I outlined the background the proposal and why the board had recommended this transfer for the long-term future of the society.”

Representing Central Co-op at the meeting were president Elaine Dean and CEO Debbie Robinson, who shared their vision for how the two societies can come together to create a stronger and more resilient co-op that can support its communities, and create long-term stability for members and colleagues

The next step is Chelmsford Star’s second special members’ meeting, which will take place on Tuesday 5

August, where a simple majority vote will be required to confirm the transfer.

Members looking to attend should confirm by pre-registering – mail [email protected] with membership number or call 01245 216928.

“This is an important moment for our societ,y” added Wood, “and we value your ongoing support and engagement.

“If you have any questions or would like to know more about what the transfer could mean for you, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”