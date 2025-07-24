Midcounties launches online portal to help members manage investments

Developed with Mutual Vision, specialists in digital financial management, the online portal “combines modern convenience with our commitment to fairness”

Midcounties Co-op has launched a Member Investment Portal to give members “easier, digital-first access to their investments”.

Developed with Mutual Vision, specialists in digital financial management, the online portal “combines modern convenience with our commitment to fairness”, says the society.

It adds: “At Midcounties, we’re always looking for new ways to continue to do good together for our communities – and that includes making it easier for our members to access their investments in the society.

“We’ve been able to take a major step forward in providing our members a modern and convenient way to manage their investments in the Midcounties Co-operative, while continuing to put fairness at the heart of everything we do.”

When a member joins Midcounties, the co-op automatically opens a share account for them, with the option to invest further through fixed-term investments of one, two or three years with interest rates of up to 6%.

“These investments don’t just offer a competitive return, they also power positive change across our society,” adds Midcounties.

Investments include new community sites, expanding services, or making operations more energy-efficient.

“Member investments are helping us build a more sustainable future,“ the society adds. “Last year, member equity reached its highest level to date, and the new Member Investment Portal will help take us even further.”

Midcounties says the portal is a one-stop shop where members can view and manage their investments at any time, from anywhere, in one place.

“It’s also modernising how we handle member investments day-to-day,” the society adds, “ensuring we’re working more efficiently and transparently, so we can focus on what matters most, delivering value to our members and their communities.”

It says the platform is built on “secure, future-ready technology”, offering “the security, flexibility and transparency we need to improve how we manage member investments”.