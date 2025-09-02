Co-op Group to stock health and wellness range from Holland & Barrett

The range is now in stock alongside emerging brands in 125 of the Group’s stores.

The Co-op Group has announced a partnership with Holland & Barrett, promising to boost the health and wellness offer across its convenience stores.

The range is now in stock alongside emerging brands in 125 of the Group’s stores. With over 70% of the UK adult population taking some form of vitamin and mineral supplement, the Group says the move aims to meet the growing demand for preventative health and wellness products, offering shoppers convenient access to credible and leading brands.

New Co-op-branded Health and Wellness bays will consist of 52 lines including vitamins and supplements, which focus on gut health, family wellbeing and preventative health from Holland & Barrett, Symprove and Zooki.

Shoppers will also find more convenient pack sizes in the range designed as a top-up of their favourite health brands, says the Group, while the new range will complement a Sports Nutrition range that launched into stores at the end of last year.

Francesca Miller, commercial buying manager at the Group, said: “The proactive health and wellness market is continuing to grow at a significant rate, and we believe the convenience sector has a huge role to play in supporting our shoppers as more and more of them take positive steps to improve their health and wellness. We are the experts in convenience and Holland and Barrett are the experts in proactive health, so we’re excited to be able to partner with them for this new offer.”

Anthony Houghton, CEO UK & Ireland, Holland & Barrett, added:“Holland & Barrett is committed to making health and wellness more accessible for everyone. This partnership with Co-op is an important step forward in that mission.

“By combining our product expertise with Co-op’s strong community presence, we’re creating a trusted and convenient route to better access to preventative health for everyone across the UK. Together, we can help more customers make small, positive changes that have a big impact on their long-term overall wellbeing.”