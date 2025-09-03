Co-op Group begins stocking lager created by Palestinian brewery

Sun & Stone beer, launched by West Bank-based Taybeh Brewing Co, will be produced in Scotland by Brewgooder

The Co-op Group is to sell a new lager launched by a Palestinian brewery, based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The family-owned Taybeh Brewing Co is working with Scottish company Brewgooder on the Sun & Stone beer, which will be available in 1,600 Group stores from 10 September.

The move comes after the recent decision by the Group to stop sourcing products from Israeli businesses following a member vote on the issue – along with 16 countries identified as having “internationally recognised” human rights abuses, including Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, Libya and Syria.

Sun & Stone will be brewed at zero profit in Scotland by Brewgooder and Madees Khoury, daughter of the current Taybeh Brewery brewmaster.

“Our collab beer is a crisp 4.5% Mediterranean-style lager brewed with German hops, a tribute to those often used in Taybeh beers,” said Brewgooder on social media.

“100% of proceeds go to supporting communities in Palestine and providing humanitarian aid in Gaza and the Middle East through the Disasters Emergency Committee.”

Taybeh, named after the West Bank village where it was founded in 1994 with the backing of then Palestinian Authority president Yasser Arafat, is the oldest microbrewery in the Middle East.

“We see this as an opportunity not just to stand by a brewery we admire, but also to share a perspective on Palestine that is not often seen, while helping to support humanitarian aid in Gaza and elsewhere, where the suffering is unimaginably unjust,” Brewgooder added on its website.

“In Taybeh, a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, daily life is marked by water shortages, checkpoint delays, and the constant threat of settler violence. The brewery, run by Madees Khoury, the only female brewmaster in the Middle East, faces soaring costs, export restrictions, and escalating settler attacks that have turned a once-vibrant community into a place of anarchy. They fear that one day soon the brewery will be taken from them.

“Despite living under extreme pressure, they continue to create, employ, and keep hope alive. Their story isn’t just about beer; it’s about defiance, dignity, and the simple act of choosing to stay rooted in their homeland.”

Paul Gerrard, Co-op’s director of campaigns, public affairs and policy, said: “We have a longstanding legacy of supporting communities and know the positive impact co-operation can have in fostering long term recovery in regions affected by conflict.

“The Brewgooder and Taybeh beer is such a great initiative to support economic stability and we’re proud to be able to sell the beer in our stores and donate the profits.”