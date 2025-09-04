UK retail co-ops sign up for AI connected retail platform

Central, Lincolnshire and Midcounties are working with SymphonyAI to modernise their operations

Retail co-ops Central Co-op, Lincolnshire, and Midcounties have adopted the Connected Retail platform from SymphonyAI in a bid to modernise their operations, localise assortments, and enhance member experience.

SymphonyAI says the system uses generative and predictive AI to improve operations in inventory management, shelf execution and supply chain operations.

The tech business adds that it used vertail AI applications to help clients tackle their complex challenges like stopping financial crime, improving store performance, and boosting manufacturing efficiency. Its “domain-trained applications and pre-built agents [are] ready to work on day one,” it said.

“As the independent societies share buying arrangements through FRTS, we tend to follow similar processes for ranging our stock,” said a Midcounties spokesperson. “We therefore carried out a joint procurement and shared best practice during implementation. It’s important to note that each society has a logically separated instance of SymphonyAI and can only see their own data.”

The society’s chief information officer Jacob Isherwood added: “With SymphonyAI’s range and space planning, we can quickly adjust our assortments to meet changing member shopper preferences while automating labour intensive tasks to allow our teams to focus on delivering exceptional service.”

Lincolnshire chief operations officer Steve Leach added: “Our priority is to keep shelves stocked with the right products, reduce waste, and minimise overhead costs. With SymphonyAI’s platform, we’re able to enhance our operational efficiency and meet the evolving needs of our shoppers.”

Selina Butterfield-Mashoofi, chief finance and technology officer at Central, said: “As a member-owned business, our shoppers’ needs and preferences take top priority. With SymphonyAI’s connected retail platform, we have seamlessly integrated operations, ensuring shoppers are presented with the optimum range and high on-shelf availability.”

Manish Choudhary, president of Symphony Retail, said: “The UK is a strategic growth market for us, and AI – especially generative AI – is at the heart of how we’re helping retailers unlock new value.

“Our platform empowers real-time, intelligent decision-making that goes far beyond automation. It transforms complexity into opportunity – with measurable results for both retailers and shoppers.”

SymphonyAI says its customer roll features 2,000 enterprise customers in 26 countries, including 200 top financial institutions and many of the world’s largest grocers and industrial manufacturers.