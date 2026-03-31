Lincolnshire Co-op community fund raises £182k for local causes

The cash comes from divi card giving, colleague fundraising and customer donations

More than 200 good causes and charities, including children’s sports clubs and community spaces, will share £181,928 from Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme.

Between September 2025 and March 2026, a donation was made each time a member shopped with their dividend card, colleagues organised fundraising, and customers donated spare change into collection pots in outlets.

Sutton on Trent Sports and Community Centre, supported by the retail society’s Sutton on Trent Food Store, will receive £1,184.

The centre promotes health and wellbeing and reduces social isolation by providing a space for the community to host events, including bingo sessions, exercise classes, and comedy shows, as well as serving as a training facility for local sports teams.

“Our charity is all about improving our communities,” said chair Arron Smith, “so this donation will be reinvested into providing more equipment and boosting the facilities for groups that use our centre.

“As a small charity in a rural village, getting funding can be more of a challenge, so we can’t thank Lincolnshire Co-op enough for the support we’ve had over the last six months.”

Ermine Music in Lincoln, a community choir group, will receive £674 from donations raised at Lincolnshire Co-op’s Queen Elizabeth Food Store and Trelawney Crescent Post Office.

Musical director Annie Griffith said: “Thank you so much to Lincolnshire Co-op and its customers for all the funding we’ve received, it will help us continue to pay for the hall where we meet every week.”

Bourne RUFC, a rugby club in South Kesteven, was linked to Lincolnshire’s Morton Food Store and will receive £760.

The club provides rugby training for a variety of ages, from its under-fives team, to men’s and women’s teams.

“We currently have almost 200 players at our club in the junior and mini section,” said under 11s coach Matthew Bellringer, and we will be using the money raised to feed these teams after training and games.

“This also allows us to keep our membership fees low, so we can ensure rugby is an easily accessible sport for our local communities.”

Between March 2026 and September 2026, Lincolnshire Co-op is supporting 42 local food banks around Lincolnshire and the surrounding areas through its Community Champions scheme.

Danielle Lowther, senior community co-ordinator, said: “We know groups in rural areascan struggle to find funding, so it’s a privilege to provide support to so many of them, and play our part in making life better in our communities.

“Thank you to our incredible members, customers and colleagues whose combined support will see these good causes continue to make a difference – this wouldn’t be possible without you.”