Food Retail News item North America

USA’s National Co+op Grocers retains B Corp certification

‘We are proud to be a member of the B Corp community, and to receive our highest score to date in our 15th year of being certified’

April 2, 2026
Miles Hadfield

National Co+op Grocers (NCG), a business services co-op for food co-ops in the USA, has announced that it achieved recertification as a Certified B Corporation (B Corp).

“We are proud to be a member of the B Corp community, and to receive our highest score to date in our 15th year of being certified,” said Allie Mentzer, NCG’s chief public policy officer for advocacy and sustainability. “It is a testament to being a business as a force for good – meeting high standards of accountability, transparency and social impact.”

NCG first earned B Corp certification in 2011. In order to maintain B Corp certification, companies are required to complete an ongoing recertification process to benchmark, improve and celebrate their impact.

In 2026, NCG received an overall B Impact score of 100.3, which is a combined score based on five categories:

  • Workers: Assesses the company’s contributions to its employees’ financial security, health & safety, wellness, career development, engagement and satisfaction
  • Governance: Evaluates a company’s overall mission, transparency, ethics and engagement around its social and environmental impact
  • Community: Metrics related to community products and services, practices, suppliers and distributors, local sourcing, diversity, job creation, civic engagement and charitable giving
  • Environment: Based on a company’s overall environmental management practices and impact on the climate, air, water, land and biodiversity
  • Customers: Looks at the company’s stewardship of its customers through the quality of its products and services, ethical marketing, data privacy and security, and feedback channels

Median scores for businesses which are not B Corp certified are 50.9, and a company must score at least 80 to qualify for certification.

NCG is also a supporter of other B Corp products in the 168 community-owned food co-ops it serves, who comprise 234 stores in 40 states. As featured in NCG’s most recent Food Co-op Impact Report, sales of B Corp Certified products make up 9% of the average food co-op’s total sales, higher than other natural grocery retailers (6%) and conventional grocers (2%).*

Consumers can look for the Certified B Corp logo on products and know that it is a marker of commitment to people, the planet and continuous improvement.

Miles Hadfield

Miles is the Co-op News digital editor.

More articles by Miles Hadfield

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