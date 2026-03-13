Lincolnshire Co-op delivers funding boost for 42 food banks

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme has launched a fundraising drive for food banks across Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, and South Yorkshire

The Community Champions scheme, which will run from March 8th to September 5th, will donate money to the 42 food banks every time a member shops with their dividend card. Additionally, customers of the retail co-op will be encouraged to donate change when shopping in-store, while colleagues and partners of the co-op will also run food bank drives and other fundraising activities.

“As well as raising funds and encouraging more donations into food stores, our Community Champions campaign aims to raise awareness of the services that food banks provide and break down societal stigmas,” said senior community co-ordinator Mary Leggett.

Mary Leggett

“Statistics show how many people need food bank support, and in a recent internal survey, many colleagues expressed that they would like to see food banks supported by Community Champions, so we know this is a cause close to many people.

“There will be lots of opportunities to get involved, and we are so excited to see our community come together once again for a great cause.”

Wanda Adams-Stevens, manager at Holbeach Community Larder, said: “People come to us for a variety of reasons; perhaps they’ve encountered an unexpected bill, or they’re struggling to manage debt.

“We’ve helped retirees, families, working people; anyone could fall into these circumstances, sometimes it only takes one thing to go wrong – like the washing machine breaking, or a hefty car bill.

Holbeach Community Larder

“For many people, receiving our help can feel quite overwhelming, and there have certainly been some tears along the way! I think it’s a feeling of relief for many people, knowing that they’ve been given a lifeline.”

Launched in 2013, Community Champions is the society’s way of donating to community groups and charities, who can put themselves forward for the scheme.

Each year, staff and members of the co-operative are able to vote on which groups will become Community Champions for each six-month period. The funds are then donated from multiple sources, including member cashback, staff fundraising, percentage carrier bag proceeds, collection boxes, and clothing banks.

In 2025, the Community Champions for March to September were local Macmillan Cancer Support services, for which the scheme raised around £242,000.