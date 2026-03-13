European retail co-op leaders meet with MEPs to discuss food policy

Discussion focused on the contribution of co-ops to sustainable, inclusive, and innovative food retail

Members of retail apex Euro Coop met in Brussels this month and met with MEPs at the European Parliament to discuss issues around sustainability and ethical supply chains.

The discussion, which followed a hybrid board meeting for Eurk Coop, was hosted by Socialist and Democrat group vice-president Camilla Laureti, brought together MEPs including Idoia Mendia, Stefano Bonaccini, Maravillas Abadía Jover, Giuseppe Lupo, Alessandro Zan, Georgia Tramacere and Irene Tinagli, as well as representatives from several other MEP offices.

The discussion focused on the contribution of consumer co-operatives to sustainable, inclusive, and innovative food retail across Europe.

Related: Co-op Group and Co-operatives Wales join call for Good Food Bill

Euro Coop’s delegation included the apex’s president Mathias Fiedler (ZdK), secretary general Fabrizio Fabbri, and representatives from member co-operatives, including Lukas Nemčík (Coop Czech Republic) and Felix Martín Galicia (Hispacoop).

Three case studies were presented:

Sustainability in Food Products: Coop Sweden’s Sustainability Declaration, designed to help consumers understand the environmental and social footprint of their purchases.

Coop Sweden’s Sustainability Declaration, designed to help consumers understand the environmental and social footprint of their purchases. Rural Retail Innovation: Lukas Nemčík presented Coop Czech Republic’s 24/7 automated stores, which the co-ops says improve access to essential goods in smaller municipalities and support local economies.

Lukas Nemčík presented Coop Czech Republic’s 24/7 automated stores, which the co-ops says improve access to essential goods in smaller municipalities and support local economies. Ethical Supply Chains: Coop Italia initiatives to ensure fair working conditions and combat labour exploitation in agriculture.

After the presentations, the discussions focused on criticalities and challenges faced by Euro Coop members.

Euro Coop warned that while co-operatives play “a frontrunner role in reducing social and environmental impacts, regulatory uncertainty, delayed legislation, and limited transition periods in EU proposals can hinder their initiatives”.

It highlighted examples such as the withdrawal of the proposed Food Sustainability Law, delays in the Deforestation Regulation, and gaps in implementing measures that affect suppliers and consumers.

The apex is calling for “clear, technically sound legislation with smooth implementation, to support sustainable practices and uphold EU values”.

MEPs at the meeting said they recognised the significant contribution of consumer co-operatives to the European food retail sector, in terms of sustainable and responsible food systems, and in supporting local communities and fostering social cohesion.

Euro Coop, in a post on its website, added: “The discussions underscored the co-operative model’s ability to empower consumers by providing transparent information, fair pricing, and ethical sourcing.

“MEPs acknowledged that co-operatives serve as innovators in areas such as digital solutions for rural retail, ethical supply chains, and sustainability initiatives, demonstrating how a values-driven business model can align with broader EU objectives.”