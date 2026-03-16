Cwmpas urges co-op sector to engage with new-look Senned

It is important to introduce an influx of new assembly members to democratic business models, says the agency

With Wales going to the polls in May for the Senedd election, co-op development agency Cwmpas is calling on sector leaders to step up their engagement efforts.

“For social enterprises, co-operatives and community businesses across Wales, this election matters,” it said in a post on its website. “It will bring new political representatives, new constituencies and potentially new policy priorities.

“Understanding these changes – and engaging with candidates and politicians early – will help ensure that the social business sector continues to grow and play a central role in building a fairer, more prosperous Welsh economy and stronger, more resilient communities. ”

A new electoral system sees the vote held under proportional representation, with the number of Senned members rising from 60 to 96.

“That extra capacity means we can expect more from our elected representatives,” says Cwmpas, “freeing up more time for community engagement and policy development.”

This will also mean a large number of first-time members, many of whom, warns Cwmpas, may be unaware of the scale of the social business sector in Wales, the diversity of models and the economic and social impact they have.

“Ensuring that new representatives understand these models – and the role they can play in delivering economic growth, community wealth building and public service innovation – will be crucial,” it says.

“At the same time, community-based social enterprises can offer something invaluable to new members of the Senedd. These organisations are at the heart of their communities and can be a vital asset in understanding local issues and engaging with citizens.

“Don’t underestimate how useful these relationships can be for new members of the Senedd.”

To that end, Cwmpas is calling on co-ops and other social businesses to invite candidates to visit during the campaign, host post-election visits for new members, share stories of their community impact, and encourage people they work with to take part in the political process.

“Seeing social enterprise and co-operation in practice can be far more powerful than reading about it in a policy paper,” it says. “At Cwmpas, we will be writing to all newly elected members of the Senedd following the election to introduce the social business sector and highlight its contribution to the Welsh economy and communities.”

It adds: “There is a real opportunity to ensure that diverse business models – including co-operatives and social enterprises – are understood and supported at the heart of Welsh policymaking.

N I“By engaging early with candidates and future members of the Senedd, the social business sector can help shape the conversation about what a fairer, more inclusive Welsh economy should look like.”