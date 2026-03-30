Co-op Group scores triple win at Retail Week Awards

Personal honours went to the manager of a store on North Uist, while two teams leading the retailer’s cyber attack were also celebrated

The UK’s Co-op Group has won three categories at the Retail Week Awards, with honours for an Outer Hebrides manager and two teams responding to last year’s cyber attack.

Cathina Maccorquodale, manager of the Group’s Sollas store on North Uist, was chosen by judges for for her commitment to retail and communities on the Scottish island.

Maccorquodale (pictured with Andy Baird, the Group’s divisional operations director, and award host Myleene Klass) has worked with the Group for more 30 years, and was praised for her “dedication and commitment to her team and to the Island communities the Co-op serves”. and her fundraising and support efforts for community groups.

“I was completely shocked, surprised and delighted,” she said. “It really is very special to receive this recognition – I don’t think it has sunk in yet. Something like this cannot be achieved alone, and so it is with a huge thank you to my colleagues at the Co-op and in particular my team here at Sollas, and to the communities of North Uist and Berneray for all their support over the years – they all helped to make this happen.

“The whole team is absolutely committed to serving the community. It is more than a job, it really is a way of life – it is a genuine pleasure to work with and, for, the community. These communities are very special to me, and I look forward to continuing to work together to continue making a difference in the future.”

The Group also won the Distribution Hero Award and the Head Office Hero Award which were both awarded for cyber security and IT resilience and response.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” said the Group’s retail director Kate McCrae. “The Retail Week award is a celebration of excellence across the whole industry – showcasing the very best of UK retail and those who go above and beyond. It is a huge achievement for anyone who is shortlisted or, wins.

“To win the Store Hero award is absolutely fantastic, testament to the dedication and commitment consistently shown to serving and supporting our members and customers in these island communities. A huge well done Cathina – it truly is an amazing and well deserved achievement.”