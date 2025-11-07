US co-operators head to Capitol Hill to lobby lawmakers

Members of US co-op apex NCBA Clusa visited Capitol Hill last month to lobby members of Congress on their legislative priorities.

NCBA Clusa’s third annual Hike the Hill, which gathered 70 co-operators on 8 October, was held against the backdrop of the federal shutdown to discuss topics including the Employee Ownership Act and the 2025 Farm Bill.

Representatives from co-ops in the rural electric, housing and agricultural sectors, as well as credit unions and co-operative development centres, met with legislative staff from 32 Congressional offices from the House and Senate.

Co-op priorities include the revitalisation of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 213 of the National Housing Act, which provides Federal Housing Administration-backed mortgage loans to finance the construction, substantial rehabilitation, and conversion of multifamily rental properties to co-operative ownership.

The 2025 Farm Bill was also discussed, with co-operators calling on Congress to swiftly reauthorise the bill, and to modernise the Rural Cooperative Development Grant Program and improve the Rural Energy Savings Program. They also recommended further investment in rural communities, extended support for food co-ops and local producers, and an expansion of broadband access through rural electric co-operatives.

Related: US credit unions deliver shutdown relief as federal workers miss pay

Co-op leaders also urged the Small Business Administration to make changes to the Main Street Employee Ownership Act, including waiving the personal loan guarantee requirement for co-ops, which would enable more small businesses to convert to co-ops when their owners retire.

Crucially, they also urged lawmakers to preserve the tax status of co-ops, which allows them to pass earnings to member-owners without “double taxation”.

“Grassroots advocacy is a critical component of the legislative progress,” said NCBA Clusa, “which is especially true as advocates seek to properly identify and fulfill the diverse needs of the co-operative community. This year, NCBA welcomed a number of member-owner professionals who truly embody the co-operative spirit both in their communities and at Capitol Hill.

“Hike the Hill allowed congressional offices to hear directly from their co-op constituents about the challenges co-operatives face, the benefits co-operatives bring to their communities, and how legislators can work with NCBA Clusa to craft policy that promotes the development of co-operatives for the benefit of all Americans.”

Hike the Hill is part of NCBA Clusa’s annual Impact conference, which gathers hundreds of co-operators in Washington DC.