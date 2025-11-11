US senators introduce bill to continue funding rural co-op development

The bipartisan bill has been welcomed by co-op apex bodies NCBA Clusa and NRECA

A bipartisan bill that reauthorises funding for the Rural Cooperative Development Grant Program (RCDG) was introduced to the US senate on 30 October.

Introduced by senators Catherine Cortez Masto (Dem, NV) and Deb Fischer (Rep, NE) the bill would reduce regulatory burdens for rural applicants by removing barriers such as “scoring on a curve” within programme match requirements. This would mean applicants would no longer be ranked relative to each other. Another change would allow the Department for Agriculture (USDA) to implement multi-year grants for applicants with a demonstrated track record of success.

The bill would also see the Interagency Working Group on Cooperative Development (IAWGCD) submit an annual report on its progress and analyse data on co-ops provided through the Economic Census.

“Rural co-operatives fill community needs that no other model could fill as efficiently or effectively,” said Masto, whose state of Nevada is home to 70 co-ops. “The RCDG is a lifeline to rural communities, and I am committed to fighting for its continued funding and working to improve it so that it better meets the needs of people living in rural Nevada.”

“Rural co-operatives not only provide tools and services to their members, but also sustain entire communities by creating jobs, supporting families, and driving local growth,” said Fischer. “Our bipartisan legislation will guarantee that this model remains strong, allowing cooperatives to ensure that rural America can continue to thrive for years to come.”

The National Cooperative Business Association (NCBA Clusa) welcomed the bill, which is the Senate companion to the House version (H.R. 1951) introduced by representatives David Valadao (R-CA-22) and Josh Riley (D-NY-19) earlier this year.

“NCBA CLUSA applauds senators Cortez Masto and Fischer for their bipartisan recognition of co-operatives as the engines of rural economies,” said president and CEO Doug O’Brien. “As the only federal programme solely dedicated to co-operative development, the improvements in this bill will ensure the RCDG programme can continue to create better quality jobs while preserving the small businesses and co-operatives at the heart of rural America.”

NCBA Clusa is now calling on organisations, including co-ops, to support the Strengthening Rural Cooperatives and Communities Act by filling out an endorsement form.

The National Rural Electric Cooperatives Association (NRECA) is also backing the bill.

“Electric co-operatives have a long history of partnering with USDA to improve life in rural communities,” said Louis Finkel, senior vice president of government relations. “This legislation will build upon the successes of the RCDG by giving co-ops an enhanced tool to meet unmet needs in the communities they serve. We appreciate senators Cortez Masto and Fischer’s efforts to improve this important programme.”

Authorised through the Farm Bill, RCDG is the only federal programme dedicated to advancing domestic co-operatives. The bill would reauthorise funding for at US$40m annually from FY25 to FY29.