Cooperation Jackson calls for support as Trump policies hit finances

‘The movement for racial justice, which is also central to our work and its very reason for being, is being seriously tested’

Cooperation Jackson, a network of worker co-ops and solidarity economy institutions in Jackson, Mississippi, is experiencing a budget shortfall due to a drop in funding.

The organisation says measures taken by the Trump administration such as recent tariffs, funding cuts, department closures, union decentrification, layoffs and immigration raids, have hampered its ability to attract funding. Now it wants supporters to donate to help it continue its work.

“The movement for racial justice, which is also central to our work and its very reason for being, is being seriously tested by the Trump administration,” it said in a statement.

According to Cooperation Jackson, several of the alliances it is part of have been targeted by right-wing forces, as well as congressional committees and the Department of Justice or the Treasury.

Related: Trump axes CDFI Fund staff – while credit unions muster shutdown support

“The major impact on Cooperation Jackson has been financial to this point,” it added. “Several donors have pulled their funding, others are being understandably measured, and others are waiting to see if they are going to be directly targeted before making any substantive moves. This has resulted in us falling short of our fundraising goals for the year thus far. So, again, if you are able, please donate so we can keep advancing our critical work.”

Cooperation Jackson is asking supporters to consider donating or becoming a sustainer to help it fill the budget gaps.

“Help us continue to make critical advancements in the pursuit of economic democracy and Black self-determination in Jackson (Eversville) and beyond. Thank you for your support!” it said in a newsletter.

Related: Democracy Collaborative news aggregator tracks Trump actions

Cooperation Jackson is not alone in expressing concerns over the impact of government actions on non-profits, particularly those working in the DEI space.

Quantitative data on how much DEI funding has dropped across foundations is not available. However, a report by the Center for Effective Philanthropy found that most US-based nonprofits and foundations note their work has been affected by the country’s political climate and most foundation leaders express some degree of concern that peer foundations will retreat on racial equity efforts in the near future.

Another survey by the Conference Board found that 55% of corporate philanthropy leaders say federal scrutiny on DEI has affected their corporate giving strategies.

Related: Cooperation Jackson launches online series to ‘build ecosocialism from below’

In February, Cooperation Jackson launched an online series called Build and Fight Formula, which it describes as “an argument and a proposed methodology on how to build eco-socialism from below”.

“Now nine months into Trump’s second term, we hope it has become glaringly clear why we need this formula and what it can enable us to do when it is fully implemented,” it said.

“As we confront the trying times ahead, we hope that you will adopt the transformative dimensions of this programmatic formula wherever you are and join us in a federated fashion to meet the moment, overcome the forces of reaction, and build the just world we all deserve.”