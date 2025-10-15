Summit explores progress on EU Social Economy Action Plan

Delegates, including leaders from Cooperatives Europe and Cecop, called for more robust support for the sector across member states

Last month, social economy leaders and EU and national government representatives met in Murcia, Spain for the Social Economy European Summit. The summit included a conference examining the implementation of the Social Economy Action Plan, with sessions exploring where co-ops fit within it.

The event heard from Social Economy Europe president, Juan Antonio Pedreño, who called for the full implementation in all member states of the plan and the 2023 Council Recommendation, with social economy needs placed at the core of the EU’s industrial policy.

Regarding the EU’s next budget, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), Pedreño had four recommendations. He asked for a “robust and independent” European Social Fund Plus, which is the EU’s main programme for investing in people, and European Regional Development Fund, which aims to strengthen economic, social, and territorial cohesion by reducing disparities between regions. He also called for the explicit inclusion of SE as a priority in the budget’s architecture and the National Reform Programmes.

Furthermore, he argued, the funding architecture of the next budget must recognise the social economy as a key actor, with its various strands made accessible to social economy actors. And he wants the InvestEU programme strengthened, with tailored financing offered to social economy actors.

“Alone we are invisible but together we are invincible,” he told delegates.

The conference also heard from José Ballesta Germán, mayor of Murcia, and Fernando López Miras, president of the Region of Murcia and vice-president of the European Committee of the Regions, who mentioned the role of the social economy in the region’s development. They were echoed by Maravillas Abadía, co-chair of the European Parliament’s Intergroup on the Social Economy and Services of General Interest (SESGI), who praised Murcia for showing how to unleash the social economy’s potential.

the Spanish social economy secretary Amparo Merino Segovia noted that the also allowed social economy actors to share best practices, and to hear from member states about their best policies and financial instruments. “We can’t allow the social agenda to be left behind,” he said.

As to how much progress has been achieved on the action plan’s implementation, Ruth Paserman, director at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion (DG EMPL), said: “We are getting there, but we are not already there.”

She explained that 50 of 63 actions have been completed or are in progress, with the Commission due to publish the midterm review at the beginning of 2026.

But full implementation of the recommendation on frameworks in all member states remains the biggest challenge, she warned.

The social economy accounts for over 8% of the EU’s gross domestic product. But IdoiaMendía, vice-president of SESGI, thinks the sector has the potential to make higher contributions and called for ambitious policies.

Related: EU State of the Union speech – what co-ops need to know

Likewise, the SESGI co-chair Maravillas Abadía highlighted the need for strong leadership at Commission level. She urged full implementation of national frameworks and strategies, and said it should be easier for social economy entities to access EU funding.

Meanwhile, Giuseppe Guerini, president of Cooperatives Europe, said the EU’s next budget should include national and regional social economy action plans, arguing that the sector can play a key role in the EU’s strategic autonomy.

Diana Dovgan, secretary general of the European confederation of industrial and service cooperatives (Cecop), said that “while the action plan is an achievement, there is a risk of it falling flat and not being ambitious enough.”

She thinks tangible targets up to 2030 are needed, as well as the recognition and mainstreaming of the social economy in all upcoming European policies, across all the Commission’s Directorate Generals.

Another challenge co-ops face is historical prejudices, particularly in former communist countries, as noted by Romania’s minister of labour, family, youth and social solidarity, Petre-Florin Manole. He also noted problems such as limited access to public procurement and dependence on EU funds. Romania is working to improve legislation and visibility for the social economy and has recently allocated funding to boost the sector.

Related: Government scheme allocates €96m to social enterprises in Romania

In Cyprus, the social economy dates back to 1908, when the country’s first co-ops were set up. Kypros Protopapas, commissioner of Cooperative Societies and Social Enterprises of Cyprus, said public awareness and outdated mindsets remain big challenges, but said the country is working to fix this by allocating funding, procurement access, and a renewed focus on productivity and reinvestment.

Delegates heard from other high-level national and EU representatives, including Roxana Mînzatu, executive vice-president for social rights and skills, quality jobs and preparedness of the European Commission.

Mînzatu said the social economy is at the heart of the EU’s single market. To boost the sector, she suggested revising public procurement directives and state aid rules.

“SE is rooted in local communities – close to citizens’ hearts,” she added. “I am your partner. Let’s work intensively in the year ahead to boost the sector. The social economy brings a model of political resilience, to reconnect citizens with politicians, with political directions and the EU as a whole.”