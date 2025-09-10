EU State of the Union speech – what co-ops need to know

Measures include a scale-up fund for new businesses, Made in Europe procurement criteria, and moves to tackle housing and energy inequality

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen delivered her State of the Union speech at the European Parliament on 10 September, announcing a series of policies that will impact co-ops in the EU and beyond.

The speech, which came shortly after Poland had shot down Russian drones in its airspace, included a loan aid and bonuses for states that support Ukraine along with an ‘Eastern Flank Watch’ programme to improve real-time surveillance of EU countries bordering Russia. Other key foreign policy proposals included steps to bring future member states such as Moldova and western Balkan states closer to the EU, and a partial suspension of trade aspects of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and bilateral support with Israel in response to the famine in Gaza.

Regarding competitiveness and innovation, von der Leyen’s proposals included a multi-billion Scale-up Europe Fund to make large-scale investments in young, fast-growing tech companies, which could benefit tech co-ops, including platform co-ops.

European co-ops, especially in green sectors, could also take advantage of the Made in Europe criteria in public procurement, which forms part of the EU’s new Clean Industrial Deal.

And Von der Leyen mentioned the EU’s Circular Economy Act, due for adoption in 2026, which aims to establish a single market for secondary raw materials, increase the supply of high-quality recycled materials and stimulate demand for these materials in the EU.

“We need to generate more homegrown renewables”, she said, but added that nuclear must form “a baseload”, and the EU needs to “urgently modernise” and invest in its infrastructure and interconnectors. To this end, she announced two new initiatives: a new Grids Package to strengthen the EU’s grid infrastructure and an Energy Highway to remove eight critical infrastructure bottlenecks.

Von der Leyen also highlighted the need to ensure a just transition for all, mentioning the EU’s Social Climate Fund which will give member states dedicated funding to directly support vulnerable groups such as households in energy or transport poverty.

On housing, von der Leyen admitted the EU faced a social crisis fuelled by soaring prices and and a reduction in building permits. The Commission will launch a European Affordable Housing plan this year, she said, to make initiatives such as student housing construction easier, and convene a European housing summit.

With farmers protesting the EU-Mercosur deal and the proposed changes to the allocation of funding under the CAP, von Der Leyen tried to reassure the sector. She said the implementation of unfair trading practices legislation will be reviewed and action taken where needed. She also announced a Buy European food campaign to support EU producers.

She also defended the recent EU-US trade deal on the grounds that exceptions had been secured – the deal has been contested by co-op apexes Copa and Cogeca, Cooperatives Europe and REScoop.eu.

Prior to the speech, Cooperatives Europe published an open letter to von der Leyen, calling on the Commission to: ensure EU competition and business policies reflect all business models, including co-ops; adapt finance, public procurement and state aid to better reach SMEs and co-ops, enabling them to scale up and compete; and guarantee protected minimum allocations for social economy actors in EU funds, including Cohesion Policy and the European Social Fund, and maintain strong social conditionalities.