Agri co-op giant CHS announces $120m return to members for 2026

The board has voted to return $30m in cash patronage and $90m through equity redemptions

Agri business CHS, the US’s largest co-op, has announced plans to return US$120m in cash patronage and equity redemptions to its owners in 2026.

It says the planned distribution demonstrates the its commitment to sharing profits with its owners and strengthening rural communities, and is based on business done in the fiscal year 2025, which ended on 31 August.

The board has voted to return $30m in cash patronage and $90m through equity redemptions to the co-op’s owners, who include member co-operatives and farmer-owners across rural America. When the planned distributions are complete, CHS says it will have returned nearly $2.6bn to owners over the past five years.

“As co-operative owners, we build strength by working together,” said CHS chair Dan Schurr. “CHS is committed to sharing the financial strength we generate as the largest co-operative in the US with our owners – the farmers, ranchers and co-operatives who make up rural America.

“We are focused on meeting the needs of our owners, customers and communities amid the volatile cycles inherent in agriculture, while investing in capabilities and efficiency that will drive future growth as we work to fulfill our purpose of creating connections to empower agriculture.”

Final financial results for fiscal year 2025 are expected to be announced in November. Patronage-related details will be available at that time, including the amount of fiscal year 2025 patronage equity certificates that will be issued to CHS members.