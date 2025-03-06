US agri co-op giant CHS announces rural community grants

Ten rural community projects in the US have received grants from agri co-op CHS to improve safety and basic needs services.

Nonprofit organisations submitted applications for grants of up to $15,000 from the CHS Foundation, which narrowed the list to three finalists and seven honourable mentions. Attendees at the 2024 CHS annual keeting voted to award the first-, second- and third-place grants.

Rebuilding a grocery store

The first-place grant winner, Lane County Community Foundation, received $15,000 to help build a new grocery store in Dighton, Kansas, after the county’s only supermarket was destroyed by fire.

“Just imagine the difficulties you, your family and your neighbours would face if your county suddenly didn’t have a grocery store,” says Casey Venters, executive director. “It’s a hardship that impacts the elderly and people on fixed incomes the most, and it quickly starts hurting the local economy.

“People from across our county are donating money to get our new store opened and keep it operating. The beauty of this solution is that over time, profits from the store will go into the Lane County Community Foundation’s general fund to help revitalise our community,” says Venters. “We’re thrilled to receive the CHS Foundation grant, which is another example of the exceptional collaboration that’s enabling us to build a community-based grocery store that will have longevity.”

Equipping a rescue team

Balaton (Minnesota) Fire Department won the second-place grant for $10,000 and is using the funds to purchase a rescue trailer, enabling the team to keep its grain rescue and other gear preloaded and ready for emergency response.

“Like many small towns with volunteer fire departments, we have to make do with less space and equipment. When we get a call for help, we need to grab gear from throughout the firehouse and load it into the fire truck before we can head to the scene,” says Jared Hively, training officer.

“The new trailer means we’ll be able to respond faster. This will benefit our town and the surrounding agricultural communities because we know that in an emergency, seconds can turn into minutes, and minutes can turn into somebody’s life.”

Making a park accessible

Jamestown (North Dakota) Parks and Recreation will use its third-place $5,000 grant to help build an all-abilities park and playground.

“We are creating a destination space near the heart of our downtown where people of all abilities can engage and learn from each other, which is an important part of building a strong community,” says Amy Walters, executive director. “Residents and visitors will enjoy the renovation.

“What’s even more exciting is the impact will extend well beyond today. We will be forming inclusive behaviors in our children that will shape how they grow into adults and become tomorrow’s leaders.”

Other community support

After receiving more than 60 applications, the CHS Foundation increased the budget to enable the following honourable-mention finalists to each receive $2,500 grants to strengthen their communities.