Meet … Dr Rose Karimi Kiwanuka, director, ICA Africa

Kiwanuka was appointed regional director of the International Cooperative Alliance – Africa (ICA-Africa) in June, bringing a wealth of experience and passion for people-centred development.

Could you tell us a bit about your journey — what led you to the co-operative movement and eventually to ICA Africa?

My journey began in the coffee fields of Kenya, where I saw first-hand how one crop could sustain entire communities – educating children, building homes, and offering hope. For my family and many others, the local coffee co-operative was more than a business hub, it was the heartbeat of our community. It’s where people came together to make decisions democratically, pooling resources to fund schools, clinics, and local development.

That experience inspired my PhD research on global coffee supply chains, where I explored strategies to improve the incomes of small-scale farmers. What I discovered was striking: while coffee generates billions in global trade, smallholder farmers often remain the poorest link in the chain. Yet I also found stories of hope like the creation of the Kenya Cooperative Coffee Exporters, which gave small scale farmers direct access to markets and better prices.

These experiences deepened my conviction that co-operatives are not just economic entities, they are vehicles of empowerment and dignity. That belief is what ultimately led me to ICA Africa, where I now work to strengthen this model across the continent.

What does a typical day look like for you?

My day begins early – usually around 6.30am. No two days are ever quite the same, and that’s what makes this work so energising.

Some mornings start with policy discussions or strategy sessions; others are spent engaging with co-operative movements, exploring how we can align their efforts with the ICA’s global agenda. A big part of my role is connecting the dots between governments, development partners, and co-operative leaders to ensure co-ops have the right legal, financial, and institutional support to thrive.

There’s also a great deal of coordination with co-operatives, researchers, and technical experts to make sure our work translates into real impact for members on the ground. And I dedicate time to mentoring young professionals and working with partners on programmes that drive inclusion, innovation, and sustainability.

Though the schedule is full, every day revolves around one central mission: helping co-operatives in Africa become stronger, more visible, and better integrated into the continent’s development story. And my day often ends the same way it begins: reflecting on how we can make the co-operative voice even stronger across Africa.

How are African co-ops contributing to the African Union’s Agenda 2063 or the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?

Co-operatives are, in many ways, Africa’s quiet engines of transformation. They directly advance the goals of Agenda 2063 and the SDGs by tackling the very issues those frameworks prioritise: poverty reduction, food security, decent work, gender equality and sustainable production.

Across Africa, co-operatives are building local economies from the ground up – helping farmers access markets and education, improving access to health and wellbeing, increasing women’s economic empowerment, expanding renewable energy access, and enabling youth to create jobs rather than wait for them. What makes them unique is that they don’t just create economic value, they build social capital and trust within communities.

When you think about it, the co-operative model embodies the spirit of Agenda 2063’s vision of “The Africa We Want” – self-reliant, inclusive, and anchored in shared prosperity. It is development that comes from within, not as charity, but as empowerment.

In short, co-operatives are turning these development frameworks into action at the community level. They are the practical expression of inclusive sustainable development.

How is ICA Africa working with co-operative development stakeholders to create more enabling environments?

We’re doing this on multiple fronts. First, by supporting the development and harmonisation of co-operative laws and policies that make it easier for co-operatives to grow and thrive. We also work closely with governments, co-op leaders, and partners to strengthen capacity and improve governance. Our role is both technical and strategic – bringing people together, sharing evidence of impact, and translating co-operative principles into actionable policies.

A major step forward came during the 14th Africa Ministerial Cooperative Conference in October 2025, where the Pan African Parliament launched the Model Law on Cooperatives, developed following the findings of the Legal Framework Analysis conducted by ICA Africa in 18 countries under the ICA–EU partnership. The study underscored the need for harmonised co-operative legislation across Africa, paving the way for a model framework that promotes stronger governance, inclusivity, and sustainability.

During the same conference, the Regional Cooperative Development Platform was established to work closely with the Technical Committee of the Africa Ministerial Cooperative Conference. This creates a collaborative mechanism to drive co-operative development across the continent to ensure co-operatives are part of Africa’s broader social and economic transformation agenda.

What do you see as the biggest opportunity — and the biggest threat — for the co-operative movement in Africa?

The biggest opportunity lies in youth and technology. Africa has the youngest population in the world, and if we can channel their energy and creativity into co-operative entrepreneurship, the movement could redefine how business is done on this continent. Digital platforms are also opening new doors for financial inclusion, market access, and innovation within co-operatives. There’s incredible potential to build a new generation of modern co-operatives — tech-enabled, green, and globally connected.

The biggest threat, however, is fragmentation and lack of visibility. Too often, co-operatives are working in isolation, with limited coordination and recognition. We need to tell our stories better, measure our impact more effectively, and build stronger networks across countries and sectors.

If we can do that — and I truly believe we can — co-operatives will not just contribute to Africa’s development; they will help shape its future.

