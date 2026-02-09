New retail society OurCoop pledges 300 new apprentice placements

The society promises ‘routes into work, progression for existing colleagues and leadership development’

The UK’s newly formed retail society OurCoop has announced one of its first major commitments – a pledge to create 300 new apprenticeship placements as part of National Apprenticeship Week 2026.

Formed last month from a merger of Central Co-op, Midcounties and Chelmsford Star, OurCoop currently has 280 apprentices on its books, with 229 new enrolments over the past 12 months and 90 colleagues completing their apprenticeships over the same period.

The new pledge will see opportunities created across OurCoop’s family of businesses, including food retail, travel, early years, funeralcare and utilities. The society promises ”routes into work, progression for existing colleagues and leadership development at every stage of a career”.

OurCoop says it offers “one of the broadest apprenticeship portfolios in the co-operative sector, spanning entry-level roles through to senior leadership, including programmes in early years education, retail management, data and analytics, accountancy, HR, marketing, property maintenance, coaching, project management and funeralcare”.

The pledge builds on research published last year by Co-operatives UK, which highlights the growing importance that young people place on purpose-led employment.

The research found that 61% of young workers value their employer’s ethics, social responsibility and environmental credentials as much as their pay, while 42% have considered leaving a job because they felt their employer lacked social purpose.

Related: Midcounties Co-op hails results of apprenticeship programme

Nearly half of young people said they want to feel proud of the organisation they work for, with many prepared to speak up or walk away if businesses fail to live up to their values.

OurCoop says the findings underline the role apprenticeships play in offering meaningful careers, real progression and work that positively impacts communities, alongside fair pay and good work-life balance.

Apprenticeships range from Level 2 through to Level 7, “reflecting OurCoop’s belief that learning should be continuous, accessible and open to people of all ages and backgrounds”.

The society adds: “As a member-owned organisation with more than one million members and 13,000 colleagues, OurCoop sees apprenticeships as a long-term investment in communities, local economies and future leadership.

“By investing in skills, supporting progression and prioritising people over profit, OurCoop’s apprenticeship programme reflects the co-operative difference. As the new Society continues to take shape, apprentices are invited to be part of that journey and grow with it.

“The 300-apprenticeship pledge forms part of OurCoop’s wider commitment to good work, fair opportunity and shared success, ensuring colleagues can grow, thrive and build careers they can be proud of.”

More details here