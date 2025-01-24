Gen Z want employers with a postive impact, Co-operatives UK study finds

18-27 year old are looking beyond the pay packet when it comes to choosing work

A study from Co-operatives UK finds that Gen Z want meaningful work with a good-work life balance, as well as employers that are making a positive impact, making co-ops a good fit for the new workforce.

Co-operatives UK released the research to mark the start of the UN International Year of Co-operatives 2025, a global celebration of co-operatives and the role they play in sustainable development.

The study polled 1,000 18 to 27-year-olds for their top priorities when it comes to work. A good work/life balance came top, listed as a priority by 63% of respondents followed by a competitive salary, listed by 62%.

Ethical considerations were also cited, including equal pay for men and women (29%), environmental impact (23%) and a company’s impact on the local community (20%).

The study also found that 61% of young workers place as much importance on their employers’ values, such as green credentials, honesty and social responsibility, as their salary.

Co-operatives UK also spoke to young people working in co-ops to find out their experiences.

26-year-old Chris Roseby-Bunce became a worker member of Suma Wholefoods in Halifax, after working for a large engineering company.

Reflecting on his previous job, Roseby-Bunce said: “I remember rounds of redundancies and cost cutting – but I found out that at the end of the year, the directors had all taken dividends. That can’t happen at Suma because we have full visibility and a say in that.

“Here, there is complete transparency, all members are presented with the inside scoop on everything from sales to stock levels, and can request additional details and explanations on anything concerning the functioning of the co-op.”

Ellie Rodwell, aged 27, works as a digital project manager at the Developer Society, a non-profit digital co-op.

Rodwell said that in her previous job, she felt she wasn’t making a positive difference in the world, “and couldn’t make a difference in the company because it was so massive”.

“I’m now somewhere I can make a tangible difference, supporting charities and communities, as well as making a difference in my organisation at the same time,” she added.

This focus on meaning in the workplace makes co-op a great fit for Gen Z, said Rose Marley, CEO of Co-operatives UK.

“Younger people want their work to be meaningful and impactful. They aspire for a better world – and clearly want to do something about it… The whole ethos of a co-operative business resonates deeply with this generation’s vision for a fairer, more sustainable world.”

Dominic Kendal-Ward, the Co-op Group’s secretary and general counsel, said Gen Z is “driving a real shift in what people expect when they choose where they work… They’re looking for roles that align with their values – whether that’s a focus on fairness, sustainability, or creating a positive impact.”