2024 End of Year Q&A: Rose Marley 

At the end of each year, we ask co-operators from around the world to reflect on their organisation and sector – and this year, on the UN 2025 International Year of Cooperatives theme: Co-ops Build a Better World. All 2024 Q&As will be added here shortly.

How do co-ops build a better world?

Co-operatives build a better world by putting people, communities, and the planet at the heart of business. They inspire communities to take ownership of the economy, empower young people, and support businesses and individuals at critical moments with democratic, values-driven models.

Co-operatives are resilient, effective job creators with the power to transform broken systems like finance, housing, care, and energy, contributing to a democratic economy that delivers inclusive, sustainable growth.

From tackling fuel poverty through community energy schemes to revitalising local economies with member-owned housing, the life-changing impact of co-operatives is undeniable. For example, Carbon Co-op supports its members in reducing energy use and carbon emissions through home retrofits, energy efficiency advice, and innovative projects like smart energy systems. It empowers individuals and communities to combat the climate crisis​is. It’s just one example of co-operatives are making a difference. Each one of our members, in different ways, is positively impacting on people and communities. Co-operatives demonstrate – on a daily basis – how shared ownership and responsibility can create a fairer and more equitable society for all. Other businesses can do good but with co-operatives, in terms of their shared set of values and principles, it’s built into their DNA.

What should the International Year of Cooperatives achieve – and how is your organisation working towards that?

The International Year of Co-operatives 2025 will be a momentous celebration of what co-operatives achieve every day -putting people, communities, and the planet before profit. It’s an opportunity to inspire more people to discover co-operatives, understand how they build a better world, and spark the creation of new co-operatives and greater member involvement.

At Co-operatives UK, we’re committed to making the most of this opportunity. We’ll raise awareness of the co-operative difference and empower our members to tell their unique stories of impact but we will also challenge our members to tell their stories in places where you don’t usually hear about co-ops! Congress 2025, will be fittingly held in Rochdale – the birthplace of the modern co-operative movement in recognition of the 180 year anniversary of the Rochdale Pioneers. We have also committed to the ICA General Assembly being held in the Greater Manchester in the UN year. Together, we’ll demonstrate how co-operatives offer a hopeful and sustainable way forward for people and communities around the globe.