Survey shows strong consumer support for US co-operatives

The public told researchers that co-ops deliver on value for consumers, commitment to community and the environment

A new poll has found high levels of support for co-ops among US citizens.

Commissioned by the National Cooperative Business Association (NCBA-Clusa), the poll revealed that the majority of US citizens recognise the value and direct impact that these member-owned businesses bring to their communities.

The survey was conducted by polling firm Big Village and involved a sample of 1,011 adults.

It found that more than eight in 10 (81%) respondents polled believe that co-ops provide value to consumers.

Participants were also asked to compare co-ops to for-profit corporations and more than twice as associated co-operatives with “having the best interests of their customers in mind” when compared to for-profit corporations.

Another area explored was co-operatives’ commitment to community. Here, too, three out of four respondents (75%) said that co-operatives help keep dollars in their local communities, highlighting their role in economic stability and resilience.

In terms of ethical business practices, co-operatives were found to outperform traditional corporations in public perception regarding customer-first approaches, environmental concerns and community resilience.

Co-ops also performed better than for-profit corporations by an average of 16 percentage points in all key metrics of the survey: 1) have the best interests of their customers in mind, 2) offer fair prices, 3) keep dollars in the community, 4) provide stability and resilience, and 5) treat employees fairly.

These findings reinforce what we’ve long known – co-operatives are a trusted and essential part of the American economy,” said NCBA-Clusa president and CEO Doug O’Brien (pictured). “Consumers increasingly recognise the unique benefits that co-operatives offer, from fairness and transparency to a commitment to local communities. As we continue advocating for co-operative businesses, this data is invaluable in bolstering our ability to shape policies and programmes that support growth.”

The survey is the first in over a decade to measures American public perception and understanding of co-operatives.

“NCBA Clusa has worked for more than a century to build a stronger, safer and more prosperous world. Our work directly uplifts communities, empowering those who seek a greater say in their own futures and fairer access to economic opportunities,” O’Brien added.

He argued the findings were “ultimately a testament to the stability and resilience co-operatives have for generations brought to their communities during turbulent times”.