£2.6m fundraiser launched by UK’s first co-op train operator

Go-op, which aims to run rail services between Swindon and Taunton by May 2026, is looking to raise £2.6m

The UK’s first co-operatively owned train operator, Go-op, has launched a £2.6m fundraising campaign after being given the go-ahead to launch by Britain’s railway regulator, the Office of Rail and Road, in November.

The co-operative aims to run rail services between Swindon and Taunton by May 2026, calling at stations such as Melksham, Frome, and Castle Cary, which currently have an infrequent service.

“The goal is to connect smaller towns with an hourly service and provide connections for onward journeys to larger cities like Bristol and London,” said Go-op chair, Alex Lawrie. “Melksham, for instance, will see the daily number of trains calling at its station double.

“Go-op will change the lives of rail passengers and drivers because, for the first time, they will have a viable rail option.”

Go-op will be leasing older rolling stock as larger operators look to upgrade, such as Class 153 diesels used on rural branch lines in Wales. With only 10% of the lines on its route electrified, Go-op is also exploring other more sustainable ways of powering its trains, which might include battery storage or converting to hydrogen.

“We’re not looking to break any speed records,” said Lawrie. “The trains will run at 75mph. The ‘secret sauce’ is about providing connections where there were none before.”

Go-op aims to be a multistakeholder co-operative, with 50% of the business owned by consumers, 25% workers, and 25% by external social investors. The co-op already has 250 members, but launched its public share offering in the council chamber at Swindon Council on 18 December.

Minimum investment is £25 for people living in Wiltshire or Somerset who plan to use Go-op’s services, or £500 for social investors who live or are based outside of Wiltshire or Somerset, or who don’t plan on using the services. Go-op hopes its social investors will include larger organisations in the co-operative economy. Passengers will not need to be a Go-op member to travel on its services.

“This is a project of national significance,” said Lawrie. “Go-op is very much a ‘foot in the door’ service. Once it is established we’ll be looking at other routes that connect with our initial network.” Go-op is already receiving approaches from other underserved communities about how they can improve their local rail networks, and there are plans to establish a Go-op bus.

Find out more at crowdfunder.co.uk/p/go-op-som-wilts-rail