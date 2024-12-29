2024 End of Year Q&A: Dr Carlos Zarco 

At the end of each year, we ask co-operators from around the world to reflect on their organisation and sector – and this year, on the UN International Year of Cooperatives theme: Co-ops Build a Better World. Read the December 2024 Q&As here.

Health co-operatives build stronger communities by keeping money, resources, jobs, and economic control local.

In fact, health co-operatives are taking centre stage in the effort to build community wealth that is controlled and owned by the people.

Indeed, health co-operatives can often build stronger communities by directly serving people. This includes providing reasonable healthcare access to people who otherwise couldn’t have access to it.

Health co-operatives are also working on a more macro-scale and building towards a new economy – one based on mutual aid, solidarity, and democracy. And while it’s obvious we are nowhere close to living in a co-operative economy yet, these efforts have had tremendous impacts and benefits for millions of people.

Perhaps one of the biggest marks of the co-operative movement’s impact is that it is not limited to one town, region, or country. Health co-operatives are re-shaping the entire globe.

So the question now is how do we take our movement to the next level and truly build a co-operative healthcare that benefits everyone.

What should the International Year of Cooperatives achieve – and how is your organisation working towards that?

As the United Nations propels co-operatives into global attention, we have a generational opportunity to amplify the voices of health co-operatives on the world stage.

Over the next year, IHCO will promote collaboration and partnership to engage with diverse stakeholders, including governments, other health organisations, communities, and co-operatives, to achieve common health goals.

Additionally, by engaging with co-operatives and community-based organisations, IHCO will empower communities to take charge of their health and wellbeing.

IHCO will advocate for recognition of the role of cooperatives in improving health outcomes and raise awareness of the benefits of co-operative models in delivering health care services.

IHCO will provide training and capacity-building support to health co-operatives to improve their organisational effectiveness and service delivery.

Last but not least, IHCO will conduct research and share best practices, where health co-operatives contribute to the body of knowledge on how co-operatives can effectively address health challenges.