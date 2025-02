A co-operative commission appointed by the borough last April has produced 12 recommendations on co-op business development, community energy and social care

A co-operative commission launched by the Royal Borough of Greenwich last April has produced a report on ways to develop the co-op sector in the area.

Chaired by Lord Bassam of Brighton, the Co-operation for the Future report focuses on three main areas: supporting new and existing co-operative start-ups and businesses; social care; and community energy,

The commission – which included Emma Back of Equal Care Co-op, Giovanna Speciale of South East London Community Energy (Selce), Rich Mason of the London Ownership Hub, Nick Plumb of Power to Change and former Co-operatives UK chief Ed Mayo, now of Pilotlight – says the report outlines “a long-term vision for the future of co-operative collaboration within the borough, applying a range of insights from experts in the sector”.

It was drawn up following a public call for evidence, with presentations from expert witnesses and meetings with a range of external organisations, and includes 12 recommendations to advance co-operative principles and practices in Greenwich.

The commission launched its report earlier this month at the annual conference of the Co-op Councils Innovation Network, hosted by Greenwich. It is one of a number of co-op council initiatives being developed in response to budgetary pressure, the cost-of-living crisis and global crises like Covid-19 and the Ukraine conflict.

The report says these problems “highlighted the urgent need for a more inclusive, sustainable, and fair economic system”, with Greenwich itself facing challenges such as “pockets of deprivation, in-work poverty, and high rates of low pay and unemployment.”

The commission highlights the opportunities presented by Labour’s pledge to double the UK’s co-op economy, adding: “The co-operative movement offers a compelling alternative, aiming to share wealth and power while empowering communities to control their economic futures.”

Introducing the report, Cllr Marian Lolavar said Greenwich “has a long and rich history of co-operative development, dating back to the 1700s with the reported founding of the first co-operative corn mill in

Woolwich.

“Today, it proudly hosts a vibrant array of organisations committed to fostering community, environmental and social impact. This unique position enables us to take a leading role in growing the local co-operative economy across a range of sectors.

“The driving mission is to empower our communities, and foster communityled, co-operative solutions to the significant challenges facing our residents and businesses.”

Recommendations: Supporting new and existing co-operative start-ups and businesses

Explore opportunities to collaborate with local universities and other anchor organisations to raise awareness and support the growth of democratic and co-operative business models. Ideas include working with the University of Greenwich and the Co-op College, hosting graduate and paid internship placements in co-ops, and working with anchor institutions to create an ‘incubation space’.

Ensure local businesses utilise existing co-operative business support programmes and consider the local offer to grow the pipeline of co-operatives and democratically owned businesses. This could include a communication strategy to signpost support to new and existing co-ops, drawing on support from organisations like Barefoot and Stir to Action.

Invest in training and capacity-building for officers to embed a co-operative mindset within the council, ensuring it informs decision-making. This includes equipping key officers with specialised knowledge of the co-operative business model, using resources like the Co-operative Develop Toolkit developed by the Co-op Councils Innovation Network. Officers should work with co-op organisations like Selce and other local authorities to link up with community wealth building and anchor institution initiatives, the report adds.

Explore opportunities to establish a London co-operative network, for cross-council collaboration and building a knowledge exchange forum, with a focus on increasing procurement opportunities with community businesses and co-ops. A multi-borough officer group could help develop a ‘community of practice’, and work can be done to ensure officers make best use of the new Procurement Act to commission from co-ops.

Recommendations: Social care

Create a Co-operative Care Compact to embed co-operative principles across the borough. This would involve collaboration between residents, carers, care organisations, workers, and unions, and leverage

existing networks across South-East London, as well with regional and national organisations such as Social Enterprise UK, and the Department of Health and Social Care.

Undertake a review of future commissioning to identify opportunities for adopting the co-operative model in health and adult social care. The would mean working with the council’s procurement team to leverage the rules set out in the new Procurement Act to remove barriers for local enterprises, encourage partnerships with democratically run businesses and reward commitments to social value when procuring services. At a national level, the council should work with ministers to provide feedback on their planned

consultation on social care provision, advocating for the adoption of a co-operative model.

Encourage the growth of micro-businesses in health and adult social care. This includes supporting local people as they set up small businesses to provide care and support to older or disabled people

in the community, alongside promoting an understanding of co-operative ways of working and business structures.

Establish a local health and social care workforce board, and a local care workers network. This would include health and care provider organisations, colleges and further education institutions, the council, the Integrated Care Board and other relevant partners. The council should work with care providers and trade unions to support the establishment of this network, building on the success of existing provider forums.

Recommendations: Community energy

Launch a Community Energy Fund (CEF) to enable communities within the borough to apply for funding to support and/or deliver community energy projects that deliver carbon reductions. Drawing on lessons from similar projects in place elsewhere in London, this would be a one-year pilot, with the potential to

continue with a further three years of funding opportunities.

Ensure the council and the community energy sector understand and is ready to deliver the vision and objectives set out in the Great British Energy founding statement. The commission wants the council to engage with the community energy sector to highlight the opportunities and ask for interested parties to nominate themselves to work collaboratively with a taskforce group to develop a readiness plan, and to work with Selce to develop its capacity to spearhead the borough’s response to GB Energy’s plans.

Create a Community Energy Partnership Board to collaborate and bring people together across the borough who are working towards a common community energy goal. To help local groups access support and funding, the council should identify a lead cabinet member to chair the group, and augment the board with industry expertise, and

Recommendations: Governance

Establish a Co-op Commission Board to provide oversight and governance to monitor the progress of the recommendations, The board would meet every four months during the first year, and include the leader and three cabinet members. It will also identify a lead officer and cabinet member, responsible for oversight of an annual delivery plan to ensure partners and council teams are supported to take the workforward.