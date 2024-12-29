2024 End of Year Q&A: Dr Chandrapal Singh Yadav 

At the end of each year, we ask co-operators from around the world to reflect on their organisation and sector – and this year, on the UN 2025 International Year of Cooperatives theme: Co-ops Build a Better World. All 2024 Q&As will be added here shortly.

How do co-ops build a better world?

Co-ops embody values of self-help, democracy, equality, and solidarity, guided by principles of democratic governance and concern for the community. These unique attributes make them more than just businesses – they are values-driven enterprises that prioritise people and community well-being over profits.

The co-op model is inherently aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), making significant contributions to areas such as poverty eradication, gender equality, decent work, and climate action. In the Asia-Pacific region, co-ops exemplify this alignment through their impactful initiatives. For instance, the CBH Group in Australia, Indian Farmers’ Fertilizer Cooperative and Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited in India are advancing SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) and SDG 13 (Climate Action) through sustainable agricultural practices and farmers empowerment. Similarly, the Japanese Consumer’s Co-operative Union aligns its efforts with SDG 10 (Reducing Inequality) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) by promoting equitable access to resources and sustainable consumer practices.

What should the International Year of Cooperatives achieve – and how is your organisation working toward that?

The International Year of Cooperatives 2025 (IYC2025) was officially launched in India by the prime minister, Shri Narendra Modi, at the historic ICA Global Cooperative Conference. IYC2025 offers a remarkable opportunity to showcase the vital role co-operatives play in building a better world. It serves as a call to action for strengthening co-operative institutions and promoting the co-operative way of business and life.

In the Asia-Pacific region, we are committed to raising awareness of our unique model and deepening its identity among the public and policymakers. We are working closely with our member countries who have already begun rolling out their plans. Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) held their national IYC launch on December 11, and Angkasa in Malaysia held its national launch on December 12 in the presence of its deputy prime minister. The Ministry of Cooperation in India is working towards commemorating IYC2025 and an official launch may take place in January 2025. The National Cooperative Union of India has prepared an action plan to roll out the activities in collaboration with various stakeholders across the country.

The ICA-AP office will launch its celebrations for IYC2025 with a regional kick-off event in February in Japan, culminating in November in Sri Lanka with the Cooperative Forum, centred around the theme “Cooperatives Build a Better World.” All board members from different countries like Australia, China, India, Iran, Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam are invited to participate in the launch in Japan. This event will bring together all stakeholders to share their respective plans to commemorate the IYC2025.

Throughout, a strong emphasis will be placed on youth engagement, featuring initiatives such as regional forums, educational programmes in Japan, and Youth Summit and Coop Pitch in Thailand. We will also enhance the visibility of women in co-operatives, with representation at key platforms like the United Nations NGO Commission for Women and through regional seminars in Nepal. We aim to foster co-operative trade collaboration by establishing a co-operative trade dialogue in Iran through our regional Trade & Business Committee.

These initiatives reflect our commitment to strengthening the co-operative movement, fostering inclusion, and building a more interconnected and impactful regional network. Thus, ICA-AP is looking forward to working with all members and stakeholders to promote co-operatives in “Building a Better World.”