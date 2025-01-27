Cooperative Development Foundation appoints new executive director

Julie Bosland will head up the affiliate of NCBA Clusa, which promotes co-op development domestically and abroad

The US Cooperative Development Foundation (CDF) has appointed Julie Bosland as its new executive director.

As the non-profit affiliate of the sector apex NCBA Clusa, the Washington-based foundation supports co-op development domestically and abroad through funds, fiscal sponsorships and fundraising. In addition to her role as CDF executive director, Bosland will serve as a senior policy advisor for NCBA Clusa.

She succeeds Mary Griffin, who will transition to a part-time senior advisor role after more than three years serving as executive director.

CDF chair John Holdsclaw described Bosland’s focus on impact, strategic development, relationship building, and securing capital for communities to advance their economic wellbeing as a “perfect fit”.

She most recently served as chief impact officer for Living Cities, a collective of philanthropic foundations and financial institutions working to close the racial wealth gap in US cities. In this role, Bosland led strategic planning, helped raise more than US$15m in grants, and oversaw the establishment of Living Cities’ Center for Wealth Equity.

Before this, Bosland worked for the National League of Cities for over 10 years, where she developed an executive education and leadership development initiative called the National League of Cities University.

Doug O’Brien, NCBA Clusa president and CEO, said: “Bosland’s commitment to bolstering underserved communities by redirecting the flow of capital, along with her reputation as a strong and effective collaborative leader, will help advance the co-operative model as a key tool for communities seeking local solutions to their economic needs.”

Bosland studied political science and sociology at Swarthmore College, before obtaining a master’s in domestic policy at Princeton University.

“The co-operative model brings people together to solve local challenges and advance an inclusive ownership economy,” she said.

“I look forward to working with the outstanding teams at CDF and NCBA Clusa, as well as the inspiring co-operators who bring this vision to life.”