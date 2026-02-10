OurCoop launches retail media network to connect brands with customers

MediaCoop will use data and insight ‘to match products with the right audiences, locations and moments’

OurCoop, fresh from its launch last month, has unveiled MediaCoop, a retail media system designed to use retail data to connect brands, suppliers and partners with shoppers.

Formed from a merger of Central, Midcounties and Chelmsford Star co-ops, OurCoop boasts nearly £2bn in annual sales, more than one million members and around 13,000 colleagues. It says MediaCoop offers “a single, joined-up way to engage customers”, with a rollout starting at more than 500 FoodCoop stores and before expanding across food, early years, travel and utilities.

The media channel, created in partnership with GIG Retail, MediaCoop “goes beyond traditional in-store tactics or advertising space”, says OurCoop. “It connects the commercial opportunity of a family of businesses, enabling partners to show up in the right places, at the right moments, in ways that feel relevant, useful and genuinely helpful to customers.”

Features include in-store environments and digital touchpoints to community-led activations such as bike repair stations, early years settings, customer facilities, events and app-based engagement.

MediaCoop will use data and insight “to match products with the right audiences, locations and moments”, adds OurCoop. “Activity will be shaped around both micro and macro seasonal opportunities and cultural events, including a major focus on the summer of sport in 2026, alongside family life, wellbeing and everyday needs.”

It is hoped the project will increase footfall and drive volume to build brands “in ways that are trusted and relevant within local communities”.

OurCoop CEO Debbie Robinson said: “MediaCoop is one of the most exciting opportunities we can offer as a new society, because it brings together two things we are known for, our scale and the trust we earn in communities week in, week out.

“This is about working beyond the shelf. It’s not just about space or screens, but about showing up in the right places, at the right moments, in ways that connect product awareness with real customer needs. Our ambition is to move quickly, stay flexible and work closely with partners to deliver activity that drives commercial results while creating long-term shared value.”