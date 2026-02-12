Co-op Group extends logistics deal with haulier Buffaload

A new five-year contract has been signed between Cambridgeshire haulier Buffaload and the Co-op Group.

The deal will see Buffaload truck ambient products from the Group’s National Distribution Centre (NDC) in Coventry to 11 of its regional distribution centres, which stock products for stores across the UK.

Part of this work will be done with Buffaload’s newly expanded LNG (liquefied natural gas) powered vehicles. The company says it has ‘significantly’ invested in this fleet in recent years, and has also committed to the use of bio-LNG which is produced using food and agricultural waste.

It operates strategic hubs in Ellington, Crewe, Skelmersdale, Spalding, Bellshill, Cross Hands and Avonmouth, from where it delivers chilled, ambient and frozen goods.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Co op by adding ambient logistics to our well established temperature controlled network,” said Buffaload CEO John Kerrigan. “This is testament to our longstanding collaborative relationship with Co op, which reaches well beyond logistics, including support for shared charitable partnerships such as Barnardo’s and the role we play in working with Co op suppliers to provide carbon reduction solutions.

“We look forward to achieving even more together.”

Stuart Rendall, head of logistic operations at the Group, said: “Extending and deepening our work with Buffaload is an exciting development, we have a shared history of collaboration and innovation. We are focused on serving communities in every postal area of the UK and working round the clock to ensure a resilient and effective supply and logistics operation – enabling shoppers to pop to their local Co-op conveniently for their favourite meals or everyday essentials. With our successful work together over the years and shared commitments to carbon reduction we are really looking forward to the next chapter in our partnership.”