Co-op Group launches toolkit to help businesses close gender pay gap

The Co-op Group has launched a gender pay gap toolkit which it says will help organisations take practical action to close their gender pay gap.

The toolkit was developed in partnership with WiHTL & DiR, which works to promote inclusion across the hospitality, travel, leisure and retail sectors. It is aimed at organisations looking to move beyond reporting and focus on meaningful change, says the Group. It adds that the report “provides clear guidance on how to identify the drivers of gender pay gaps, develop effective action plans, improve recruitment and progression opportunities, and measure progress over time”.

Developed in collaboration with suppliers and partners across the Group’s supply chain and WiHTL & DiR members, the toolkit covers areas such as inclusive hiring, menopause and menstrual health support, mentoring and sponsorship, flexible working, parental and carers’ policies, and workplace safety for women.

The toolkit is freely available and is designed to support organisations as they prepare for strengthened gender pay gap action plan requirements expected to come into effect from 2027, adds the Group.

“We know there is more work to do to close the gender pay gap, and this is not about Co-op telling others what to do,” said Natasha Hunter, inclusive partnerships lead at the Group. “Our aim is to support collaboration across supply chains by sharing practical interventions, learning from organisations that are already taking action, and helping employers turn insight into meaningful change. Working together is essential if we are to accelerate progress towards fairer outcomes for women at work.”

Tea Colaianni, founder and chair of WiHTL, said: “Publishing gender pay gap data is only the first step. The requirement to publish an action plan rightly shifts the focus from transparency alone to meaningful change. Transparency provides the evidence, action plans set out clear commitments, and accountability ensures progress is monitored and sustained. When all three are applied together, organisations can move beyond compliance and deliver fairer pay outcomes and stronger performance.”

Sarah-Jane Dickinson, senior customer development manager at food and beverages Mondelez UK, said: “We were keen to contribute to the Gender Pay Gap Toolkit because closing the gender pay gap is fundamental to building fair, inclusive workplaces. Sharing practical insight across industries is an important step in helping organisations understand where progress is being made and where more action is needed.”

The Group has promised a separate Supplier Gender Pay Gap Report later in 2026, bringing together insight from suppliers participating in its responsible sourcing programme.

The Gender Pay Gap Toolkit is available to download at co-operative.coop/gender-pay-gap-toolkit