Minnesota worker co-ops share their responses to ICE clampdown

‘Some co-operatives and organisations are working together, building power and supporting their community in this time of political repression’

The US Federation of Worker Cooperatives USFWC has shared stories of co-op responses to the violent crackdown by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis.

“The deployment of thousands of federal agents in Minneapolis has sparked a siege of violence and sowed fear across the Twin Cities since the new year,” said the Federation on its website.

Operation Metro Surge, an operation mounted by ICE in Minnesota with the stated purpose of apprehending and deporting undocumented immigrants and deporting them, has sparked widespread protests. Beginning in December 2025, the operation has seen an escalation in the severity of ICE tactics, with the arrest of 3,000 people.

The fatal shootings of two protesters on Minneapolis, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, has promoted widespread outrage, and follow the reported deaths of at least 32 people across the US in ICE custody in 2025, and six others so far this year. City mayor Jacob Frey has bluntly told ICE to “get the f*** out of Minneapolis”.

Now the USFWC has shared stories of “how some co-operatives and organisations are working together, building power and supporting their community in this time of political repression”.

Healthcare Reparations Cooperative has launched the Ice Out Living History Project which aims to “uplift and center the stories of survival for the communities and individuals most impacted by Operation Metro Surge and the current racist structural violence”.

The co-op has also been advocating for the removal of ICE at its local Hennepin County Health Center.

Shared Capital Cooperative is offering three months forbearance (no repayment necessary for three months) to any borrower in Minnesota.

Paper Moon Childcare Co-op offered drop-in childcare for during Ice Out protests and will continue this offering on Fridays for Minneapolis parents going forward.

Over 700 businesses including worker co-ops closed operations participating in the January 30 General Strike in Minneapolis, adds USFWC. May Day Cafe worker co-op closed for business and instead offered a community meal to those participating in the direct action in need of a meal.

The USFWC said it “stands with our members and co-operatives everywhere demanding accountability, safety, and respect for human rights. If you’re a business or business association, join our call to Congress to defend our civil rights here.

These co-ops can be supported on the ground by donating on their websites and contributing to Minnesota grassroots immigrant organising at standwithminnesota.com