OurCoop launches after merger of UK consumer societies

Central Co-op has announced that the society formed from the merger with Midcounties and Chelmsford Star will operate under the trading name OurCoop, in a move that brings together over 500 food stores, alongside travel, funeralcare, early years and mobile, energy and broadband businesses.

The new society will have more than one million members and 13,000 colleagues across the UK, with branding using the global Co-op marque.

”OurCoop is our new society identity, rather than a new legal name,” said a spokesperson. “As we continue to bring the new society together, we will keep engaging with members, inviting feedback and sharing updates as our identity develops.”

The name, announced “to support the launch and bring clarity across the family of businesses”, was chosen to “reflect the coming together of our family of co-operative businesses under a single, clear society identity.

“It’s simple, inclusive and rooted in co-operative values, clearly signaling shared ownership, shared purpose and a collective future for members, colleagues and communities.”

Debbie Robinson, OurCoop CEO, said: “Our new society brings together co-operative businesses that support people through everyday life and life’s bigger moments – from feeding families and caring for children, to keeping the lights on, helping people travel and supporting them through difficult times.

“By coming together, we can offer our members an even greater breadth of products and services that meet their needs. We have the scale and connection to generate more value through our businesses, reinvest it for the long term and return more of that value to members in ways that matter.

“That’s the power of co-operation – a system where participation creates benefit and the more members participate and trade with us, the greater the impact we can have together.”

Robinson added that the aim was to build “a modern, member-led society with bold ambitions.

”What matters most now is how we grow our society together, staying true to our beliefs while creating real value for members, colleagues and customers. We’re just getting started, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together.”

Debbie Robinson

Membership of OurCoop is available through existing Central Co-op and Midcounties membership channels while systems are integrated. Further information on membership and sign-up options is also available via existing Central Co-op and Midcounties channels.

To mark the launch, the society is introducing a programme of member rewards and incentives across its family of businesses, aimed at giving members “more value in practical ways that can help them with everyday life as well as some of life’s bigger moments”.

These include a 10% discount on everything at FoodCoop on Friday 30 January, up to £600 off touring and adventure holidays at TravelCoop, reduced registration fees over the next few months at Little Pioneers nurseries and up to £175 back on funeral plans.

Elaine Dean, president of the merged organisation, said: “The launch of our new society is a historic moment for the co-operative movement. OurCoop reflects what makes co-operatives so different and so powerful: by working together and participating, we can create a meaningful difference.”

