Midcounties Co-op hails results of apprenticeship programme

Midcounties Co-op has given an update on its apprenticeship programme, with more than 30 colleagues graduating over the past year.

Headquartered in Warwick, the co-op currently has more than 130 colleagues on an apprenticeship programme, the most it’s ever had at one time.

Figures released to mark National Apprenticeship Week show that more than 30 colleagues have graduated from the society’s Leap schemes – structured training programmes which run between 14 months and three years, alongside working their usual day-to-day job.

The schemes range across Midcounties’ family of businesses, including Co-op Food, Co-op Little Pioneers Childcare, Co-op Travel, Co-op Energy and Co-op Broadband and Mobile businesses, as well as head office roles such as finance, HR and analytics.

For example, the Co-op Little Pioneers childcare business has progressed junior colleagues to Level 3 qualified practitioners and on to leadership roles, while Co-op Food employees have transitioned into store managers after completing leadership qualifications.

The Apprenticeship Levy, introduced in 2017, is a government initiative that requires large employers to pay a tax to fund apprenticeship programmes, with the aim of increasing the number and quality of apprenticeships in the workforce.

Midcounties uses the fund to develop employees and provides the chance to upskill and gain experience and formal qualifications needed for management and leadership roles.

Tarryn Spencer, senior practitioner at Co-op Little Pioneers Cainscross nursery and pre-school, chose to do an Early Years Educator Level 3 Apprenticeship. “It was time for a career change and the apprenticeship gave me the opportunity to gain a qualification in something I wanted to do as a career at my own pace, while earning a wage,” she said.

“While changing careers was daunting, the apprenticeship provided me with the understanding and confidence to take the next step and progress in my career, I’m so thankful for the opportunity.”

Midcounties CEO Philip Ponsonby said: “As a co-operative, we strongly believe in doing good together to make a collective difference, and our commitment to apprenticeships aims to do just that, helping strengthen our industries whilst creating opportunities for talented individuals to forge meaningful, rewarding careers.”

For more information on The Midcounties Co-operatives apprentice schemes, visit the website here.