Welsh music tuition co-op hosts tenth anniversary concert

Main image: Denbighshire Music Co-operative String Ensemble (All photos: Denbighshire Music Cooperative / Rick Matthews)

A co-op set up to safeguard music education in North Wales has delivered more than 500,000 lessons and celebrated its 10th anniversary with a sell-out concert.

Denbighshire Music Co-operative’s gala event at St Asaph Cathedral featured youth ensembles, funk and jazz bands, soloists and guest choirs, compered by tenor and TV presenter Rhys Meirion in one of his first public appearances since undergoing bowel cancer surgery.

The co-op’s head of service Heather Powell told the audience she could not be prouder of the “remarkable team” of tutors and their pupils for all their hard work.

The main sponsor of the concert was Pendine Park care group through its Pendine Arts and Community Trust, established by owners Mario Kreft and his wife, Gill, to support cultural and community initiatives across the region.

Afterwards Mario said: “I am delighted to have witnessed first-hand the results of 10 years of hard work by this remarkable co-operative. Heather and her team have done an amazing job, encouraging musicians of all abilities to be the best they can, nurturing young talent and helping develop the singing and instrumental stars of the future.”

The co-operative formed in 2015 after a financial crisis saw funding for peripatetic music teachers axed. Two years later a sister organisation was set up in Wrexham.

Together they work with pupils from more than 100 primary schools and 18 high schools in the two counties while providing work for 70 freelance music tutors who are also members of the co-op.

The organisation’s official patron, royal composer Sir Paul Mealor, said: “One of the joys of my work is travelling the world and listening to great music. I have just returned from the USA and Canada, but I have to tell you the music I have heard tonight is on a par with anything I have heard on my travels.

“The standard of young musicians we have in North Wales is world-beating. That does not just happen by accident. It is thanks to the cooperative teachers, their supporters and sponsors who have given their all to this and encouraged so many youngsters in our community to become music learners.

“A special thank-you must go to Heather Powell, an amazing visionary and a real bundle of energy who had the foresight to realise that this co-operative could work at a time when we needed it most.”

Co-op chair Cllr Mark Young added: “The co-operative was formed at a time when funding cuts in education hit music faculties hard.

“But Heather rose to that challenge and had the dynamism and the knowledge to turn things round. Now 10 years on the co-operative has delivered a mind-blowing half a million music lessons and is continuing to grow and thrive.”

The concert was attended by Denbighshire County head of education Geraint Davies and Wrexham Council chief education officer Karen Evans.

“In a world that often moves too fast, where the arts can sometimes be overlooked, the Denbighshire Music Cooperative stands as a shining example of what it means to nurture creativity, inspire young minds and build community through the power of music,” said Davies.

“Their dedication to providing high-quality music education and support across Denbighshire has not only enriched the lives of countless students but has also brought joy and pride to families, schools, and the wider community.

“They don’t just teach music, they build confidence, foster discipline, and ignite passion. They help young people find their voice, sometimes quite literally, and give them the tools to express themselves in ways words alone cannot.”

Evans said the co-op teams in Denbighshire and Wrexham had become beacons of musical excellence, adding: “The benefits of what they have achieved over the last 10 years are on show here tonight for all to see and enjoy.”

Among the stars of the night was blind singer Isabelle Harrison, 19, of Llandegla, a former pupil of the co-op, who entranced the audience with her rendition of the hymn All Through the Night.

Izzy, now a student at the Royal College for the Blind, said: “It is a great honour for me to be invited back to perform at the 10th anniversary concert. The co-operative has played a big part in my life, funding me for singing lessons from an early age.

“They were invaluable in building confidence and self-esteem. It’s hard to fully express how grateful I am for all they have done for me and other young people in Denbighshire.”

An enthusiastic crowd delivered a standing ovation mid-concert for special guests Dynamic Signing Sensations, from Wrexham. The charity choir for young people with disabilities performed British Sign Language to hit tunes Country Roads and Living on a Prayer.

Other performers included pupils of Ysgol Melyd in Meliden, who melted hearts with their winning song from a Song for Denbighshire competition run by the co-operative.

Pupils of Ysgol Brynhyfryd, Ruthin, who made up the bands Ambrose Pop and Ambrose Fusion, won rousing applause. Senior and junior percussion ensembles led by DMC tutors Ben Neal and Joe Pearson, also gained plaudits.

Among the special guests was Côr Nant Clwyd, a mixed choir for the over 30s with more than 100 members drawn from across Denbighshire, Conwy and Flintshire.

Rhys Meirion, who also delivered a solo performance, said the evening was a true showcase of the young musical abilities now thriving across North Wales.

The evening was rounded off by the Tri County Fusion Band, led by Scott Lloyd and featuring music students from the three counties of Denbighshire, Wrexham and Flintshire.