Meet … Ian Adderley, expert on co-op governance and regulation

‘There’s an invisibility of co-operatives when compared to other types of organisation … so I felt a gap needed plugging’



Ian Adderley works for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in its capacity as registering authority for mutual societies. His role covers aspects of law, governance, policy, strategy, data and decision-making. He also spent years as chair of the UK Society for Co-operative Studies, where he remains a trustee, and is also a trustee of the Co-operative Heritage Trust. He has just written a primer for the co-op movement, Co-operatives: Linking Practice and Theory, published last month by Co-op Press – and reviewed here.

Tell us about yourself. When did you first hear about co-operatives?

I grew up in Greater Manchester and went to university in Hull. I was introduced to co-operatives at university, specifically through the United Co-operative – a consumer co-operative. I ended up becoming secretary of a local co-operative members’ group at a first meeting because nobody else wanted to do it!

After Hull, I moved to Leeds to study on the bar course. I stayed in Leeds after that – working for Co-operatives Yorkshire and Humber, and Social Enterprise Yorkshire and Humber. This got me involved in the broader movement. I went on to be elected to the Leeds & Wakefield Area Committee of the Co-operative Group. I then moved to London, for work with Unison, and not long after, was elected to the North London Area Committee. I’ve been involved one way or another ever since.

How did you get involved with the FCA?

The Financial Conduct Authority (or, as it was then, the Financial Services Authority) were recruiting for someone to work in their mutuals registration function. It looked like too interesting a role not to apply. I became a senior associate, and later a ‘technical specialist’. I started by making decisions on the registration of new societies, changes to their rules, and that kind of thing. Not long after that, my role increasingly focused on providing policy, legal and technical input – working on, for instance, the consolidation process that created the Co-operative and Community Benefit Societies Act 2014, and the FCA’s guidance under that legislation.

What does a typical day look like for you?

My role is broad. I work on policy, most recently working with the Law Commission as they look to modernise the Co-operative and Community Benefit Societies Act 2014, and Friendly Societies Act. I also get to spend a lot of time with people at conferences, events, and round tables – hearing from the co-operative and mutual sectors directly.

Related: How can we improve the accounting framework for UK co-ops?

I support the mutuals team and colleagues across the organisation on co-operatives and mutuals work. These may be financial service mutuals – like credit unions, or other co-operatives – ranging from the large retail consumer co-operatives and agricultural co-operatives, through to allotment societies and social clubs.

A common theme of any day is receiving some kind of interesting question relating to co-operatives and mutuals.

Evenings often involve spending some time on one of my trustee/voluntary roles – whether as a trustee of UK Society for Co-operative Studies (UKSCS), the Co-operative Heritage Trust, IUS Cooperativum, or as a member-nominated director on a pension trust. So, while I enjoyed the process, I am glad that I’m no longer writing a book…

You are also a trustee and former chair of UKSCS. Why is the academic study of co-operatives important?

It was my attendance at a UK Society for Co-operative Studies conference, and subsequent volunteering as a trustee, that started me on the path of more deeply understanding the co-operative movement. UKSCS seeks to bring together academics and practitioners. It provides a space to share information and learn from each other. And, with the Journal of Co-operative Studies, provides a valuable resource.

The academic contribution to this area is hugely important. Academics give us thoughtful, robust, evidenced material. They can also help shift the debate, spark new ideas, and contribute to the success of the movement. Co-operative academics sit across a range of disciplines/fields – law, history, economics, business studies, etc. There is a lot of co-operative academia, but comparatively, a key problem is that there needs to be more of it.

As well as UKSCS, I’m also on the committee of IUS Cooperativum, an international network of co-operative lawyers, who produce the International Journal of Co-operative Law, for much the same reasons.

Your book, Co-operatives: Linking Practice and Theory, came out on 12 May. What prompted you to write it?

I work with those in the co-operative sector, and those in the public sector – across the civil service and other public bodies. I was asked to recommend a book to help a policy maker get more information about the co-operative movement. There were many great books covering some parts of it. But there was no single book that I could find that fit the bill. There needed to be something that gave a broad overview but was sufficiently and robustly referenced.

There’s also an invisibility of co-operatives when compared to other types of organisation – whether charities, or investor-owned firms. So I felt a gap needed plugging. The co-operative movement talks of self-help and self-responsibility. After thinking for a while that someone really ought to write something, I felt like perhaps I should give it a go…

Who is the book for?

Anyone interested in co-operatives! It’s not designed as a mass-market communication. The movement does well at producing broader content. It is instead aimed at policymakers. It’s aimed at those involved in co-operatives looking to expand their knowledge further. And, at least in part, is aimed at academics/students starting to explore the world of co-operatives.

Importantly, the book is structured in chapters – and doesn’t need to be read cover-to-cover. People can take from it what they need.

What are the biggest challenges for the co-operative movement in the current global socio-political context?

Visibility, and identity. Much stems from both, and they are linked. Visibility, in needing to ensure the model is seen, and catered for. But also in terms of co-operatives being seen as a model of choice for those wanting to start or run businesses, and a model of relevance to co-operative members.

Linked to this is identity. Co-operative identity is based on values and principles. This identity can help with visibility. Being true to co-operative identity can also help with the well-running of the co-operative. From time to time, co-operatives face challenges to their identity – whether from internal or external factors. Focusing on visibility and identity, should help in most socio-political contexts.

What are the greatest opportunities?

In the UK, the government has committed to doubling the size of the sector. Choosing to make the most of this is the biggest opportunity for the movement.

This year is the second International Year of Cooperatives. How do you see ‘co-operatives building a better world’?

In part, to keep doing what they’re doing. But also, to sustainably grow, to be able to do more of it. Some of that will require collaboration and more Principle Six – co-operation among co-operatives. We also need to learn from examples around the world – the UN International Year helps accelerate that learning.

Co-operatives: Linking Practice and Theory is available in bookshops. You can also buy direct from the distributor, IngramSpark: hardback (£45) or paperback (£24.99).

Click here for more Meet … interviews with co-operators from around the world