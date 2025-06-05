Japan’s legislators adopt resolution calling for promotion of co-ops

Japan’s legislature the National Diet has adopted a resolution calling for the promotion of co-ops, to mark the UN International Year of Cooperatives.

Introduced by senator Kawada Ryuhei, the resolution acknowledges the government’s guiding principles for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include a reference to co-ops “building a humane society based on self-reliance and symbiosis, and revitalising regional ties, in order to resolve the issues that are piling up in each region”.

It also calls on the government take into account the 2001 UN guidelines for creating a supportive environment for the development of co-ops and the International Labour Organization’s Promotion of Cooperatives Recommendation (2002).

Ministers are urged to respect the definition, values and principles of co-operatives as stipulated in the 1995 International Cooperative Alliance Statement on the Cooperative Identity; to place great importance on how co-ops operate, based on the spirit of mutual aid, for the sustainable development of local communities; and treat them as key players in sustainable community building.

The resolution also asks the government to place great importance on the role nonprofit, nonpublic organisations can play in the national economy and society, and to pay attention to the development of co-ops.

The resolution passed with 230 votes, 227 in favour and 3 against.

In response to the adoption of the resolution, minister of state Junko Mihara told the Diet: “I understand that co-ops contribute to the implementation of SDGs and overall social economic development and are working to resolve social issues in various fields. We will continue to work to further accelerate our efforts to solve social issues in accordance with the intents of this resolution.”

The resolution was submitted as a joint proposal by a cross-party coalition of parties including the Liberal Democratic Party, Constitutional Democratic Social Democratic Party Independents, Komeito, Japan Restoration Party, Democratic Party for the People Shinryokufukai, Japanese Communist Party, and Okinawa no Kaze.