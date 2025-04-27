Development News item Asia

Japan launches event series for 2025 International Year of Cooperatives

The events will highlight efforts by co-ops to advance the UN SDGs and build resilient, inclusive communities

April 27, 2025
Alice Toomer-McAlpine

The Japanese committee set up for the UN International Year of Cooperatives (IYC 2025) has launched a national symposium series, Cooperatives Build a Better World.

The events will highlight efforts by co-ops to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and build resilient, inclusive communities, says the committee. 

There will be nine sessions covering the following themes: co-operatives and the SDGs; environmentally sustainable primary industries; food security; international co-operation; disaster preparedness and community rebuilding; inclusive, liveable communities; decent work; youth and child development; and gender equality.

The events, says the IYC2025 Japan Committee, are for everyone who cares about social development, sustainability, and inclusive communities, and not just co-operators.

The first session, on co-operatives and international co-operation, held on 11 April in Tokyo and online, focused on Japan’s agricultural and consumer co-operatives, identifying key challenges. Speakers included Masahiro Higa, secretary-general of the committee and representative senior managing director of the Japanese Co-operative Alliance, and Balu Iyer, regional director of the International Cooperative Alliance Asia-Pacific.

“Co-operatives around the country are promoting various initiatives aimed at creating sustainable local communities,” said the committee.

Those wishing to participate in future sessions in the series can email [email protected]

