OrganicLea food growing co-op offers family summer school

Forest Time offers nature-based crafts on the co-op’s 12 acre site on the eastern edge of London

June 23, 2025
OrganicLea worker co-op, which grows food in the Lea Valley on the eastern edge of London, is once again running its family summer school with “forest, forage, frolicking and fun”

The Forest Time school is run on the co-op’s “beautiful and abundant” 12 acre food growing site, Hawkwood Plant Nursery.

The co-op says the “fun, creative, adventurous and fully outdoor sessions are designed to support connections – to ourselves, to each other, and to Earth”.

Sessions are based on free play and community-building, it adds, and include nature-based crafts, seasonal food growing knowledge, campfire cooking, bushcraft skills, songs and games.

The school is “deeply integrated with the rhythms of OrganicLea’s horticultural and ecology work”, it says.

The term ends on 25 July, with Friday morning sessions from 9.45-11.45am, and afternoon sessions from 12.45-2.45pm. The term costs £96 (£8 per child, £8 per adult per session). Additional sibling tickets cost £5 from walking, or are free for sibling crawlers or siblings in arms.

More details here.

